Clawson City Council accepting applications for vacant seat until April 21

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published April 10, 2026

The city of Clawson is seeking a new City Council member. File photo by Patricia O'Blenes

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CLAWSON — The city of Clawson is looking to fill a vacancy on the City Council following the departure of Heather Rinkevich in March.

The city is currently accepting applications, which will be due at noon on April 21, according to the city of Clawson website.

The seat will need to be filled until the next regular city election on Nov. 2, 2027, “at which election a successor shall be elected for the unexpired term of the person whose office the vacancy occurs as stated in the Clawson Charter Sec.4.29,” cityofclawson.com reads.

Requirements to become a member of the City Council are as follows: A person must be a citizen of the United States, a registered elector in the City of Clawson, at least 21 years of age, a resident of the city of Clawson for at least one year, and not in default to the city.

Mayor Sue Moffitt said that after applications are turned in, the City Council will have a special council meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 23. At that meeting, the council members will pick three candidates to interview.

Interviews will be held at a special council meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 4, Moffitt said. The council will pick its next member at the regularly scheduled council meeting May 5.

With the vacant seat, Moffitt is hoping that the council will find someone who is going to bring a new perspective.

“I think that we have a good opportunity to find somebody. We deliberately made it two weeks for people to submit applications to fill the vacancy, and everyone on the council is trying to reach out and scour the community to see if we can pull some people that maybe haven't considered participating in the City Council,” Moffitt said. “Maybe somebody who has not necessarily been engaged up until now, but loves the city and wants to help the city move forward. So, we are really taking this opportunity to find some great candidates that are willing to do the work and willing to advocate for the city.”

Application forms are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 425 N. Main St., or by contacting the City Clerk at (248) 435-4500, Ext. 118, or via email at cityclerk@cityofclawson.com, or online here.

For more information, visit cityofclawson.com.



