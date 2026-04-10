‘This spot in Royal Oak is as cool as it gets’

Many KISS fans had the chance to meet KISS co-founder Gene Simmons when he came to Royal Oak April 9 for the grand opening of the Rock & Brews restaurant, located at 208 W. Fifth Ave. in downtown Royal Oak.

Photos by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Metro | Published April 10, 2026

With guitar-styled scissors, rock ‘n’ roll icon Gene Simmons cuts the ribbon April 9 to officially open the new Rock & Brews in Royal Oak. Next to him are brothers Tony, left, and Danny Yezbick, who own the Royal Oak location.

“We’re very proud to be here,” KISS bassist Gene Simmons said during the April 9 grand opening of Rock & Brews in Royal Oak. “We owe our stuff to Detroit, the first city that appreciated the band that I’m in.”

The new Rock & Brews features three levels, including restaurant, drinks, live music, lounging areas and bars.

The rooftop patio will be the perfect spot once the weather warms up.

Co-owner Tony Yezbick said patrons walk around the restaurant videotaping all the memorabilia.

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ROYAL OAK — Michigan has been a part of KISStory for 50-plus years.

From shaking the stage at Cobo Hall in Detroit — with its heavy rock sound, exploding pyrotechnics and sold-out shows — to attending the Cadillac High School homecoming parade in 1975 while wearing platform boots, KISS and Michigan are lifetime soulmates.

So, when guitarist Paul Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons were looking for the next town to expand their Rock & Brews restaurant chain, they chose “Detroit Rock City.” In March, local brothers and restaurateurs Tony and Danny Yezbick held a “soft launch” to open the franchise’s newest location at 208 W. Fifth Ave. in downtown Royal Oak.

According to the website, rockandbrews.com, Rock & Brews was founded in 2010 by Simmons, Stanley, businessman Michael Zislis, and brothers Dave and Dell Furano. There are locations in several states, including California, Wisconsin, Texas and Florida. The Yezbicks will operate the Royal Oak restaurant, which is the first for Michigan. Drew Lane is another investor along with other private investors.

Rock & Brews was certainly “Alive!” April 9 when Simmons — in dark sunglasses and with high regard for the restaurant crew — appeared at the new establishment for its official grand opening and ribbon cutting.

“We’re very proud to be here. We owe our stuff to Detroit, the first city that appreciated the band that I’m in,” Simmons said. “This spot in Royal Oak is as cool as it gets. It’s the finest here. This is a beautiful neighborhood, and you should be proud of it.”

He also credited the Yezbicks for taking ownership of the new restaurant.

“The brothers here really care about the community,” Simmons told C & G Newspapers. “These two guys, they’re the best neighbors you can have in your community.”

Simmons encouraged the public to check out the eatery, a three-story building that features a family-friendly restaurant, concert bar, live music and craft beers on tap.

“You have to experience it yourself,” the rock ‘n’ roll icon said. “Please visit here.”

Simmons also mingled with dozens of KISS fanatics, who won a meet-and-greet contest for a chance to meet the rock legend.

Brian Felhandler, 57, of West Bloomfield, and his wife, Alicia, 55, waited patiently to get their picture taken with Simmons. Felhandler, a KISS follower since the second grade, has met the bass player before and even traveled to New York City to see the foursome’s “The End of the Road World Tour” at Madison Square Garden in 2023.

“I can track my whole life through KISS,” Felhandler said. “There’s such a connection to Detroit. It’s a lot like family. We’re stuck like glue. My favorite lineup is the original four, but I’ve been a fan continuously for all the eras. People just love the music.”

Lake Orion resident Jeff Hegerberg, 60, also got into the vibe of the grand opening. He’s been a KISS fan since age 10, and over the years shouted it out loud at concerts at Cobo Hall, the Palace of Auburn Hills and venues in Chicago and Toledo.

“They definitely stood apart from all the other rock ‘n’ roll bands, especially Gene Simmons,” the retired Royal Oak Fire Department captain said. “I like his style and what he does on stage. It’s exciting to watch. All that stuff is pretty cool.”

The original members of KISS — Simmons, Stanley, guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss — released their first album “KISS” in 1974. Frehley and Criss eventually both left the group. KISS continued with a band of different musicians, currently with Eric Singer on drums and Tommy Thayer on guitar. Last fall, the KISS Army mourned the loss of Frehley when he died in October 2025.

‘People love the atmosphere.’

As for his meal recommendations, Simmons’ favorite dish includes the name of his onstage alter-ego: the Demon chicken sandwich.

“If you’ve got a spicy tongue, that’s where to go. It’s a killer,” the God of Thunder said. “It’s really the kind of stuff that puts hair on your chest.”

The lounging areas at Rock & Brews are inviting, a rooftop patio is ready for summer, and there will be live music Wednesdays through Saturdays featuring a variety of genres and tribute bands.

“I just want to say welcome everybody. Thank you for coming out,” Tony Yezbick said. “On behalf of my brother Danny and the whole Rock & Brews team here in Royal Oak, we appreciate you. The first three weeks have been fantastic. People love the food. The live music has been phenomenal.”

He added that they’re working to bring in a KISS tribute band to entertain.

“People love the atmosphere. People walk around with their phones out videoing the magic that has been created here by this Rock & Brews team,” Tony Yezbick said. “It’s just detailed, so unique, so cool.”

The walls of Rock & Brews are adorned with memorabilia not just of KISS but of many music legends, including Prince, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, Joan Jett, Def Leppard, Janis Joplin and more. Concert poster flyers bring back memories, and colorful paintings pay tribute to artists whose music continues to inspire.

“We’re so excited as a city to have such an incredible investment, not just economically,” Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier said. “When we talk about the arts in Royal Oak, whether it’s Arts, Beats & Eats, whether it’s the performing arts, whether it’s all the arts you see in the community, I’d like to think that this Rock & Brews here in Royal Oak really represents and fits into exactly what we’re looking for here.”

Menus at Rock & Brews resemble vinyl records with food items that include opening act appetizers, headline sandwiches, signature wings, VIP salads, and front row pizzas. There is even a kid’s menu. As for drinks, refresh with rocktails, dirty sodas, and draught and bottled brews.

Adam Goldberg, Rock & Brews CEO and partner who lives out of state, said the first few weeks of business have been “phenomenal.”

“We had very high expectations. It’s a one-of-a-kind restaurant for us. Gene is an integral part of our Rock & Brews brand. He loves seeing and meeting the community. He certainly is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame star,” Goldberg said. “Detroit is the stomping grounds for every great rock ‘n’ roll band including KISS. We found this to be the perfect spot.”

Goldberg said the beer-battered fish & chips and the pot pie rhapsody are the most popular dishes.

“I think that’s something people really enjoy,” he said. “The lavender lemonade has been a huge seller and you can’t go wrong with the espresso martini. It’s so popular. We make a great one.”



