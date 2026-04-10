‘Cinderellas on the Dance Floor’ puts fresh spin on ladies’ night

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published April 10, 2026

Melanie Derro, from Royal Oak, and Elena Kapintcheva, from Troy, worked together to plan the Cinderellas on the Dance Floor clubbing event, which will be held April 17 at 215 West, an urban event space located at 215 W. Nine Mile Road in Ferndale. Photo provided by Stephanie Casola

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TROY — Looking for more outings that fit their schedule, two women have created a new early evening clubbing event: Cinderellas on the Dance Floor.

Elena Kapintcheva, of Troy, and Melanie Derro, of Royal Oak, are organizing the event, which will make its debut 7-11 p.m. Friday, April 17, at 215 West, an urban event space located at 215 W. Nine Mile Road in downtown Ferndale.

According to Kapintcheva and Derro, there is a growing trend across the country where many women are rethinking nightlife, looking for uplifting, early evening experiences where they can dance and connect — and still be home by midnight.

“So, I was telling Elena, wouldn't it be fun to just, you know, run a space for a little bit, and invite your friends and just throw our own thing? And she’s the type of friend whenever you suggest something, it’s like, go big or go home,” Derro said. “Like, let’s make it bigger — why not invite more people? Why don’t I invite the public?”

Kapintcheva noted the demand for the event, with many spaces not opening until 10 p.m., which is difficult for many working women in their 30s and 40s who still love to dance.

Headlining the premiere are Detroit house music legend Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale — billed as the “Godmother of House Music” — and Rimarkable, a DJ and Detroit native.

Derro said Detroit is one of the world’s most influential electronic music cities and the birthplace of techno, something the event seeks to honor.

Derro will also be performing the opening set.

“Music and dance have always been a part of my life, and as I’ve gotten older, I’ve never let go of them. That is what keeps my soul going,” Derro said. “So, on top of that, I started to learn how to DJ a few years ago, and we’ve been doing it at get-togethers.”

While advertised as a women’s event for attendees 21 and up, trans and nonbinary individuals are also welcome to join the fun. There is also no set dress code. Attendees are encouraged to wear whatever they feel like, be it comfy clothes or fun outfits they haven’t worn in a while. Organizers say the idea is to create a judgement-free zone where women can express themselves freely and recharge through music.

“That’s the beauty of it, and I personally experienced it where you kind of get lost in motherhood and the professional life, and you kind of forget what you like and what you want to do,” Kapintcheva said. “And this is a space that we want, just for a few hours, to kind of remind yourself, ‘OK … let’s have fun, let’s let loose a little bit.’”

There is interest in doing more events like this — potentially at other spaces and with different DJs — but for now, they’re focused on how the first event goes.

“We do want to nurture a community … to keep it going in between events, and to look at other people that we can partner with as far as sponsorships, or collaborate with as far as vendors,” Derro said.

For tickets and more information, visit cinderellasonthedf.com.