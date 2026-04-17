Warren Jets youth football and cheer program returns

By: Scott Bentley | Warren Weekly | Published April 17, 2026

Warren Jets players stand side by side before a game in 2024. Photo provided by Daryl Winters

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WARREN — After a year-long hiatus, the Warren Jets youth football and cheer program will return for the 2026 calendar year.

Registration is now open for the youth program that will return this year and provide football and cheer opportunities to children 6-13 years old.

“The reason that we took a year off was to restructure the program,” Warren Jets Vice President LaDaryl Winters said. “We want to get back to the way of doing things where we are developing character, we’re developing student athletes that can contribute and have quality education at the high school level.”

According to the team’s website, the program was founded in 1953 and prides itself on allowing kids to succeed in an inclusive and discrimination-free environment.

The return of the team this year highlights the effort and changes that have been made for the betterment of the kids in the community.

“We’re back this year, and we’re excited to return to the Warren community,” Winters said. “We want to be a feeder program for the Warren and surrounding area high schools.”

There’s a heavy focus this time around on the Jets’ desire to provide structure and support off the field for its participants and their families.

“We want to build lifetime friendships while developing a structured family,” Winters said. “We just want to be a path for a good education and being a productive citizen in the world outside of the attachment to sports.”

According to Winters, since 2018 the Warren Jets have had multiple athletes receive athletic and academic scholarships, along with entering other trade programs. A handful of alumni from the program have also entered the high school coaching scene.

The 2026 campaign will be an important one. Not only is it the first year back after a break, but it’s a year where the Jets will participate in the Michigan Youth Football & Cheer Conference.

“We want to restore confidence in youth programs as a whole and that we’re in it for the right reasons,” Winters said. “We want to make sure these kids are set up for success.”

Warren Jets President Ebony Fitzgerald has been with the program since 2018 and is also excited about what the future of the group will look like after a year off.

“Leading the Warren Jets youth program since 2018 has been an honor and privilege,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m committed to driving the core values and results of a successful youth program.”

Warren Jets conditioning camps started at the beginning of April. The group also has a football and cheer camp scheduled for June 6 of this year. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

To register and to find more information, go to warrenjets.com.