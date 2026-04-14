Utica Community Schools opens 3 new athletic complexes

Players, coaches, parents and staff all watch Superintendent Robert Monroe talk about the new Eisenhower High School athletic complex before ballgames were played April 7.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published April 14, 2026

Players, coaches and staff sit on the new Henry Ford II High School softball field during a ceremony April 9. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Officials, staff, students and members of the public gather April 6 for the ribbon cutting of Stevenson High School’s new athletic complex. Photo by Erin Sanchez

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SHELBY TOWNSHIP/STERLING HEIGHTS — Utica Community Schools hosted three ribbon cutting events during the week of April 6 that showcased new athletic complexes at Stevenson High School, Eisenhower High School and Henry Ford II High School.

According to the district, the improvements were funded by the district’s $550 million 2023 Safety and Success Bond Issue.

Each of the athletic complexes features completely new infrastructure. These improvements include new concession and restroom facilities, grandstands, press boxes with a new audio system, synthetic turf softball and baseball fields at all three locations, and expanded tennis court offerings at the Stevenson High School complex.

The total project cost per site was $9 million to $10 million. The school district said that each project was completed on time and on budget.

“I can’t be more pleased,” said Robert Monroe, Utica Community Schools superintendent. “All of the projects were very conscientious of what our community supported us to do. We kept all of these projects at cost. … The team did a great job.”

Eisenhower High School

Eisenhower’s ribbon cutting was on April 7, just before baseball and softball games were played on the new fields.

“It was just great seeing kids on the fields and people accessing the amenities,” Monroe said. “Eisenhower is right on the site, so we had a lot of people show up.”

The infrastructure put in place should ensure that the complexes will last many years. Monroe doesn’t anticipate any maintenance needed for well over a decade.

“That work takes months and months and months to do to make sure that we do it right, so that these fields are a return on investment for our community members,” Monroe said. “They’ll see these in action for 10-15 years before we need to do any real maintenance to them.”

Off the field, the use of the new concession stands and restrooms has already been a hit.

“Our booster group has jumped right in and started utilizing the concession stands, and they’re thrilled,” Monroe said. “It’s just been really, really good.”

The new complexes are appealing to more than just the athletes. Members of the community were thrilled to see the new-look facilities and fields put to use after over a year of construction.

“I think it’s beautiful,” said Mikaela Robbins, who is a college student who was in town for the ceremony. “A lot of people are excited about it.”

There is a level of pride that has come with the new complexes.

“I think there’s something about seeing brand-new fields and buildings that makes people proud,” Robbins said. “You want your backyard to have nice things like this.”

Stevenson High School

The Stevenson High School baseball and softball teams played on the school’s new baseball and softball fields on the day of the Stevenson ribbon cutting April 6, and the excitement was palpable.

“We are super excited to have a new state-of-the-art complex,” Stevenson softball head coach Fran Madonna said. “I am very appreciative that our district was able to design a beautiful facility for softball, baseball and tennis to use.”

Not only is there the obvious improvements that come along with brand-new facilities and fields, but Madonna also believes the culture within the athletic programs will improve too.

“I really believe that, with the new complex, it will allow our student athletes at all levels to be motivated and work harder than ever before,” Madonna said. “The comradery it builds between our three sports, being at the same location, will forever build up our student athletes’ confidences, like making it easier to support each other at games.”

As expected, the early feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

“Having only been on our new field for a week now has already shown me that my team’s level of competitiveness is increasing,” Madonna said. “To know we have such a beautiful field that we get to call home makes being a Stevenson Titan so much better.”

Utica Henry Ford II High School

Utica Ford was the final of the three ribbon cuttings, taking place April 9. Softball and baseball teams also played following the event.

“The excitement around the opening of the new baseball and softball facilities … is truly awesome,” said Henry Ford II athletic booster President Sam Dworkin. “You can feel it from the players, the coaches, the parents and the entire community.”

Dworkin also spoke on the impact of the new complex from the perspective of a parent. His son, Brady Dworkin, is a member of Utica Ford’s baseball team.

“It’s an investment not just in sports, but in culture, connection and opportunity,” Dworkin said. “As a baseball dad, I couldn’t be happier than to see my son finish his senior baseball career playing with all his buddies on this amazing field.”

Parents in the community share the same sentiment as the coaches and faculty. These complexes not only raise competitiveness, but also have an impact on school pride.

“For the athletes, this is something they’ll remember forever. Being the first to play on these fields … it creates a sense of ownership and pride that goes way beyond wins and losses,” Dworkin said. “At the end of the day, it’s about giving kids a great place to grow both on and off the field. You can already tell this is going to raise the level for everyone.”

In addition to these complexes, the district is also renovating Swinehart Stadium, which is the facility that’s shared by Utica High School and Eisenhower High School. The stadium is projected to open for the fall 2026 athletics season.