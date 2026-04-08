‘Outstanding’ teachers are at the head of the class

The 2026 Warren Woods Public Schools teachers of the year were recognized at the district’s March 23 Board of Education meeting. From left to right: Warren Woods Public Schools Board of Education President Michael Schulte; Warren Woods Tower High School English teacher Steve Zdankiewicz; Warren Woods Middle School seventh grade science teacher Jimmy Miracle; Pinewood Elementary School third grade teacher Kayla Leonard; Warren Woods Early Childhood Center occupational therapist Stephanie Nottle, and district Superintendent Stacey Denewith-Fici.

Photo provided by Warren Woods Public Schools

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published April 8, 2026

The teachers of the year in the Warren Consolidated Schools district are Pam Weckerle, pictured, who teaches second grade at Wilkerson Elementary School; Pauline Phifer, a sixth grade English language arts at the Middle School Mathematics Science Technology Center; and Jennifer Kay-Rivera, a visual art and Advance Placement studio art teacher at Sterling Heights High School and Cousino High School. Photo provided by Warren Consolidated Schools

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MACOMB COUNTY — For approximately 40 years, the Macomb Intermediate School District has held an Outstanding Teacher of the Year program in which educators at the elementary, middle and high school levels are honored in each Macomb County district.

The teachers — nominated by their peers, parents and students — are evaluated on their teaching style, passion, community focus and more. Several of those educators have been recognized in Center Line, Warren and Sterling Heights and will be honored at a banquet April 21 at the Palazzo Grande in Shelby Township.

In the Center Line Public Schools district, the honored teachers are Kim Smale, Center Line High School; Wolfe Middle School math teacher Sara Jobes; and Crothers Elementary teacher Carly Zacharias.

Fitzgerald Public Schools recognized educators from each of its buildings. They are Fitzgerald High School science teacher Lisa Chomicz; Joe Chasney, who teaches English language arts/leadership at Chatterton Middle School; Mound Park Elementary fifth grade teacher Chevon Chenault-Starnes; Westview Elementary second grade teacher Cristy Borton; and Kelly Dalia-Warner, in the Great Start Readiness Program at the Schofield Early Childhood Center. At press time, plans were underway to recognize them at the April 13 school board meeting.

Over in the Van Dyke Public Schools district, three teachers were selected: Carlson Elementary School fifth grade teacher Elena Petrilli; Lincoln Middle School sixth grade science teacher Cynthia Mitchell; and Lincoln High School special education teacher John McCabe.

The teachers of the year in the Warren Consolidated Schools district are Pam Weckerle, who teaches second grade at Wilkerson Elementary; Pauline Phifer, who teaches sixth grade English language arts at the Middle School Mathematics Science Technology Center; and Jennifer Kay-Rivera, who teaches visual art and Advance Placement studio art at Sterling Heights High School and Cousino High School.

At the March 23 Warren Woods Public Schools Board of Education meeting, school officials recognized their teachers of the year. They are occupational therapist Stephanie Nottle at the Warren Woods Early Childhood Center; Pinewood Elementary School third grade teacher Kayla Leonard; James Miracle, who teaches seventh grade social studies at Warren Woods Middle School; and Warren Woods Tower High School English teacher Steve Zdankiewicz.