Tollway text message scam on the rise

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 29, 2025

Shutterstock image

ROCHESTER — Michiganders are warned to be on the lookout for text messages requesting overdue toll payments.

The messages, according to officials, are one of the latest attempts to steal personal information.

The scam involves criminals mimicking the Michigan Department of Transportation website and sending text messages to unsuspecting drivers soliciting payment for traveling certain roads.

The Michigan Department of Transportation doesn’t operate toll roads, according to State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich, so any messages requesting payment should raise a red flag.

“Please be assured this is a scam and the texts are not coming from the MDOT or another State of Michigan agency,” Wieferich said in a statement. “MDOT does not operate any toll roads. Some state-owned bridges are tolled but not through license plate capture. You would not receive a bill through text or email.”

While toll scams aren’t new, local police say this one is quickly becoming more prevalent in the metro Detroit area.

“It’s very common, and actually, I think it’s going around nationally,” Rochester Police Department Chief George Rouhib said.

The message says it’s a final reminder and threatens legal action if immediate payment isn’t made, with a deceptive link designed to resemble the official MDOT website.

The text should be reported as junk and deleted.

“Before entering your credit card information in response to any kind of text message, take a moment to look closely. If the link does not include an official web domain, phone number, or email address, ignore the message,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

Those who click the link and input personal and payment details are exposing themselves to scammers, risking financial compromise.

“They want you to click onto these websites or links so they can obtain personal information from you. Maybe it’s your name, your bank account number, a credit card number — that’s the whole goal,” Rouhib said.“If they want you to provide them with a credit card number, when you do, they’ll say your credit card number has been declined, can you try another credit card? Most people will fall for it and now they have both your credit card numbers.”

Anyone concerned by fraudulent messages can reach out to MDOT at (517) 241-2400 or email MDOT@Michigan.gov. Consumers can report smishing texts by forwarding them to SPAM (7726) and by sending the texts to the Federal Trade Commission.