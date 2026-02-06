Two suspects on the loose after stabbing at Oakland University

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published February 6, 2026

Advertisement

ROCHESTER HILLS — Police are searching for two suspects following a stabbing on the campus of Oakland University Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 8:15 p.m. Feb. 5, when university police received multiple 911 calls reporting a fight outside Van Wagoner House.

When officers arrived, police found a person suffering from multiple stab wounds. Oakland University Police Chief Mark Gordon said the stabbing victim was let into the building by “an unknown person” and received medical attention.

“First responders arrived and transported him to McLaren Hospital, where he is being evaluated currently and I’m told he’s being prepped for surgery,” Gordon told the media on the night of the stabbing.

The victim, he added, was not a student of the university.

“We don’t know for sure if he was visiting someone here, but that’s when non-students are here — they are generally visiting a student,” Gordon said.

The condition of the victim was not known at press time.

“It is my understanding the victim is not an OU student, so we may not get medical updates either due to patient privacy,” university spokesperson Brian Bierley said in an email.

Witnesses told police there are two suspects. One is described a Black man in his early 20s who is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with chin-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black pants and white shoes with blue on the black of the shoes.

The second suspect, according to witnesses, is a Black man in his early 20s with short, curly hair who was wearing a camouflage jacket with a black hood, black pants and black shoes.

Police said the two suspects jumped in a dark-colored SUV at Hamlin Circle and fled eastbound toward Rochester Hills.

The university alerted students and community members of the incident at around 8:30 p.m., and the campus was placed on lockdown until 11:16 p.m., when police lifted the lockdown for all but Van Wagoner House.

As of 8:20 a.m. Feb. 6, the lockdown had been lifted for the entire university. Police Department officials reportedly “feel that it is safe for resident students to return to normal activities as an investigation into the incident continues.”

Anyone with additional information should contact the Oakland University Police Department at (248) 370-3331.



