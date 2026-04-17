St. Clair Shores man charged with torturing dog waives preliminary exam

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published April 17, 2026

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ST. CLAIR SHORES — A St. Clair Shores man charged with torturing his dog waived a preliminary exam in the 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores on April 10.

Michael Sikorski, 28, was thus bound over to the Macomb County Circuit Court for trial. He will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on April 20 in front of Circuit Court Judge Anthony Servitto.

Sikorski was charged with third-degree animal torture, a felony charge with a maximum four-year prison sentence. He allegedly repeatedly slammed his dog, Steel, into the ground, kicked the dog and held it by its leash, strangling it.

“It is believed Steel is not permanently injured,” a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office indicated.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in the release that animal abuse is a criminal act disregarding life and the law.

“Pets depend entirely on their owners for care and protection. Violating that trust is both cruel and unlawful. We will hold accountable those who harm defenseless animals, because compassion is not optional, it is required,” Lucido said in the release.

Sikorski’s attorney, Michael D. Cherry had no comment on the case.