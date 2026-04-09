‘Music on the Lake’ lineup announced

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published April 9, 2026

File photo by Patricia O'Blenes Music on the Lake events will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays starting June 3 and ending Aug. 12. All the events are at Veterans Memorial Park. For a full list of musical acts, visit the St. Clair Shores Parks and Recreation Facebook page or the St. Clair Shores website at scsmi.net.

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ST. CLAIR SHORES — The stage is set for “Music on the Lake” this summer with a wide variety of bands scheduled for residents to listen and dance to.

At the St. Clair Shores City Council meeting on April 6, Parks and Recreation Event Director Henry Bowman presented the lineup. Event sponsors as well as members of the St. Clair Shores Activities Committee were in attendance as well.

Bowman said they are still working on a few more sponsors before the first event on June 3.

“We have a few new bands this year,” Bowman said.

He explained The Lawson Brothers, a country band, will kick off the events on June 3, followed by Nameless on June 10 and Katmandu on June 17.

All of the concerts take place on Wednesday.

“We’re really pleased to have our new sponsors involved and looking forward to a great summer,” Bowman said.

The lineup also includes: Zang, on June 24; Rockstar, on July 8; Capture Detroit, on July 15; Kathleen Murray and The Groove Council, on July 22; Stone Blossoms, on July 29; Family Tradition Band, on Aug. 5; and Blue Water Kings, on Aug. 12.

All events go from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 32400 Jefferson Ave. This year, the events are presented by Petitpren. Other sponsors are Michael Agenllo Jewelers, The Little Blue Book, Golling Automotive Group and Trader Todd.

Bowman said there will also be a lot of other attractions including food trucks and more.

“And then we’re working on a few other surprises for everybody,” Bowman said.

Mayor Kip Walby thanked Petitpren on behalf of the city. He said the organization has helped the city with the event for the more than 30 years

“It is a fantastic series. The people in this community love it,” Walby said. “I appreciate Petitpren and these years you’ve been there.”

He also thanked the other sponsors for their aid. He said thousands attend the event by land and by boat. The city has upgraded its speakers so those who attend by boat can hear the music better.

“It’s great for St. Clair Shores, Veterans Memorial Park, so thank you again,” Walby said.

Bowman said the speaker system will be available again this year so boats can tune their radios to the concert. He said they really enjoy it.

For more information and updates about events, go to the St. Clair Shores Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Call Staff Writer Alyssa Ochss at (586) 498-1103.