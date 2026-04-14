Three rescued from Lake St. Clair

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published April 14, 2026

File photo by Deb Jacques

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ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release posted to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, around 12:37 p.m. on April 13, Marine Division deputies were dispatched for a capsized vessel report on Lake St. Clair, off St. Clair Shores.

Three individuals were in the water a quarter mile east of the Nine Mile Road tower and found hanging onto a passerby’s vessel, according to the release. All three individuals were taken from the water to the Nine Mile boat launch and evaluated by St. Clair Shores Fire Department medics.

No further information was immediately available, according to the release.

Call Staff Writer Alyssa Ochss at (586) 498-1103.