Southfield’s first responders play charity hockey game

Charles Kassley, No. 8 for the Fire Department, and Alex Lang, No. 40 for the Police Department, go after a loose puck at the Guns and Hoses charity hockey game April 19 at the Southfield Ice Arena.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 22, 2026

Brendon McDonald, No. 22 for the Fire Department, goes after the puck as Aaron Riley, goalie, No. 29 for the Police Department, makes a save. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police and Fire departments held their annual Guns and Hoses hockey game April 19, which raised money to benefit the Friends of the Southfield Police Department.

This year was the fifth annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game. Southfield Chief of Police Elvin Barren said the event could not be done without the support of the community and the game’s sponsors. The hockey game raised funds for the nonprofit Friends of the Southfield Police Department, which generates resources for families of police officers who either lost their lives or were critically injured on the job.

“It’s a wonderful community event,” Barren said. “The community shows out every year and supports our efforts for (Friends of the Southfield Police Department).”

Southfield Deputy Fire Chief Jason Deneau said the departments were excited to get out on the ice and raise money for a good cause.

“The Southfield Police and Fire departments get along pretty well, so this is just another chance for us to get out together for the good of the community,” he said.

Friends of the Southfield Police Department President Alexis Taylor said the hockey game goes well every year, and that the nonprofit is appreciative of the support.

“It’s always nice to see our police officers and firefighters get out there and do something fun outside of work in the presence of friends and family,” she said.

The final amount raised had yet to be totaled at press time.

Guns and Hoses is more than a fundraiser. It’s a chance for the Police and Fire departments to go head to head for bragging rights. Members from both departments have been practicing for the last few months. Barren and Deneau both said there is a friendly rivalry between the departments.

“We love our brothers and sisters in blue, but we’re going to leave that in the locker room,” Deneau said before the game. “The Fire Department plans to put the cuffs on the police tonight.”

The Southfield Fire Department won with a score of 6-3. The Southfield Police Department still leads in the total number of games won with a record of 3-2.