Southfield Police Department requests public assistance in locating missing woman

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published June 8, 2026

Tiffani Allen, 42, was last seen on June 5 in the area of Lahser and 10 Mile roads, according to the Southfield Police Department. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Tiffani Allen.

Allen was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. June 5 in the area of Lahser Road and 10 Mile Road. She is a Black woman with red hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Allen was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a green dress and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.