Lathrup Village holds town hall about special assessment, 2 millages

From left, Lathrup Village Councilman Jason Hammond, Mayor Bruce Kantor and Councilman John Sousanis discuss the details of a special assessment and two millage proposals at a town hall meeting on June 1 at Lathrup Village City Hall.

Photo by McKenna Golat

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published June 2, 2026

Lathrup Village residents attend the town hall meeting. Photo by McKenna Golat

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LATHRUP VILLAGE — The Lathrup Village City Council and city staff hosted a town hall on June 1 at the Lathrup Village City Hall to discuss a special assessment and two millages, the latter of which are expected to appear on the upcoming August and November ballots.

The discussion focused on a police and fire special assessment, a library services millage and an Oakland Schools regional enhancement millage.

The special assessment, known as the Police and Fire Special Assessment Roll, was approved by the City Council at its May meeting. The resolution authorized a levy of 1 mill for the fiscal year 2026-27, meaning it will be included on the summer 2026 tax bill.

The Lathrup Village City Council plans to offset the cost of the resolution by reducing the city’s Street Improvement Bond Millage from 3.9307 to 2.9307 mills. However, this would be subject to the council adopting a fiscal year 2026-27 budget, which is slated to be discussed at the June 15 City Council meeting.

“We are trying to find a way to get money to continue to support public police and fire safety services without having an additional tax to property owners,” Councilman Jason Hammond said. “This is a net-zero result on your tax forms.”

The Police and Fire Special Assessment will provide a funding source to help sustain Lathrup Village’s police and fire services while also reducing pressure on the city’s general fund.

The Lathrup Village Library Services Millage Proposal refers to how public library services will be funded for Lathrup Village residents. Previously, library services were provided through a contract with the Southfield Public Library and paid for through the city’s general operating budget. This cost approximately $190,000, making it the city’s largest non-public-safety operating expenditure.

The proposal, which is being placed on the November ballot, would authorize a new 1-mill levy for five years. Revenue from this millage would be restricted to library services purposes.

The contract with the Southfield Public Library requires a 12-month notice for cancellation, which lands in June. Councilman John Sousanis said the City Council approached the library to change this deadline, but it was denied.

Library services through the Southfield Public Library are still available to Lathrup Village residents. The contract needs to be canceled to allow the city to place the millage on the November ballot.

“We have to cancel the contract now, then ask for a millage, which may or may not meet the needs that a new contract with Southfield would provide,” he said. “The alternative was to enter next year’s budget with nothing changing for the library, but possibly other changes in our financial ability to pay for it.”

The exact ballot language is as follows:

“Shall the City of Lathrup Village, Oakland County, Michigan, be authorized to levy a new millage of 1.0 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), for a period of five (5) years, 2027 through 2031 inclusive, with the revenue to be used exclusively to fund the City’s library services contract? If approved and levied in full, this millage is estimated to generate approximately $175,000 in the first calendar year of the levy. This millage would be subject to reduction as required by law, including the Headlee Amendment.”

If the millage passes, it would create a dedicated fund for library services and alleviate pressure on the city’s general fund. If it fails, library services would not automatically end. Funding choices would continue to be part of the city’s annual budget process.

The final discussed item was the Oakland Schools Intermediate School District — Regional Enhancement Millage Proposal. This item will be placed on the August ballot across Oakland County.

Oakland County properties would be assessed at a rate of 1.5 mills for six years starting in February 2027. Funds from this millage would be distributed on a per-pupil basis to all public and charter schools. It is estimated that districts would receive approximately $781 per student within the first year if this millage passes. Districts can use these funds in any way they choose.

If passed, approximately 52% of proceeds collected from Lathrup Village residents would go to other school districts, with the remaining 48% going back to Southfield Public Schools.

“Lathrup Village would be considered a ‘donor district,’” Mayor Bruce Kantor said.

The exact ballot language is as follows:

“Pursuant to state law, revenue raised by this proposed regional enhancement millage will be collected by the Oakland Schools Intermediate School District and distributed on an equal per-pupil basis to local public school districts and eligible public school academies within the boundaries of the Oakland Schools Intermediate School District.

“Shall the limitation on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be imposed on taxable property in the Oakland Schools Intermediate School District, State of Michigan, be increased by 1.5 mills ($1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of six (6) years, 2026 to 2031, inclusive, as a new additional millage to provide funds to enhance other state and local funding for public school operating purposes? This millage would raise an estimated $125,756,247 if approved and first levied in 2026.”