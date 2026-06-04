Man ejected from vehicle in fatal crash

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published June 4, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS — A Macomb County man was killed Thursday morning, June 4, after his vehicle was struck by a car that allegedly ran a red light in Sterling Heights.

The victim, a 29-year-old Washington Township man, was ejected from his vehicle during the crash and later died from his injuries at a hospital.

According to a Sterling Heights Police Department news release, the victim was in a white Lincoln Navigator traveling westbound on 18 Mile Road and moving through the intersection at Mound Road at 8:55 a.m. when it was struck by a silver Ford Fusion traveling north on Mound. The collision caused the Navigator to roll over and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. Lifesaving measures were performed at the scene. The victim was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

Police said information gathered at the scene indicates that the Fusion entered the intersection against a red light. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact officer Bryce Elliott, the department’s traffic specialist, at belliott@sterlingheights.gov or (586) 446-2924.