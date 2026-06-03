‘We would stay past our class time asking questions’

Southfield residents spent the last nine weeks learning the ins and outs of law enforcement with the Southfield Police Department as part of the Citizens Police Academy program.

Photo provided by Steven Hendricks

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published June 3, 2026

Southfield Police Chief Elvin V. Barren congratulates Octavia Baez on her graduation from the Citizens Police Academy. Baez is one of 24 graduates this year. Photo by Liz Carnegie

Southfield Community Relations Director Janell Hearns talks about her experience going through the Citizens Police Academy. Photo by Liz Carnegie

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SOUTHFIELD — After nine weeks of learning the ins and outs of police operations, 24 people graduated June 2 from the 2026 Southfield Police Department Citizens Police Academy.

The Citizens Police Academy is a program that aims to create a better understanding and partnership between Southfield law enforcement and the community. The program was hands-on, with the participants receiving education from Southfield police officers. The officers covered topics such as criminal investigations, crime scene preservation, defensive training, shoot and no-shoot scenarios, use of force and legal considerations.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said the participants asked difficult questions, shared their perspectives and had meaningful conversations with officers. He said that exchange is valuable.

“Policing is most effective when it is done with partnerships in the community,” Barren said. “Public safety is not the responsibility of the police alone. It is a shared commitment among residents, businesses, community organizations and law enforcement.”

This year’s program started on March 31. This was the third year that the Southfield Police Department has offered the Citizens Police Academy.

Southfield Community Relations Director Janell Hearns was one of the graduates. She said it was a "privilege" to participate in the program. She said every question from her or her classmates was met with a thoughtful response, even when questions had been inspired by “watching too much Netflix or ‘CSI.’”

“We would stay past our class time asking questions, and that is a testament to how engaging the sessions had been and how willing the officers were to share their knowledge with us,” Hearns said.

Hearns said participating in the Citizens Police Academy has given her a greater appreciation for the dedication and professionalism that is required to be part of the Southfield Police Department.

Octavia Baez said her parents sat on the Southfield Police Chief’s Advisory Board, and that she wanted to continue the family tradition of having a relationship with the Police Department. She said the program gave her a deeper appreciation for what law enforcement does for the community.

“They do a dangerous job, and this just developed a better understanding for what they do,” Baez said.

Neal Alpert said he had wanted to be a police officer when he was a kid but was unable to pass the final tests due to a learning disability. However, he was a part of the auxiliary police in Royal Oak and Oak Park.

“This has been the most positive experience, and being able to see the human side of the badge has been a treat,” Alpert said. “I would have done this for no certificate.”

The graduates received framed diplomas and a gift bag upon graduation. Barren said the participants gained an insight into law enforcement that others in the community may not have the opportunity to experience.



