Southfield State of the City addresses scheduled for mid-June

Southfield Mayor Kenson Siver will be giving two State of the City addresses in mid-June.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published June 4, 2026

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SOUTHFIELD — Two State of the City addresses are scheduled for June, providing business leaders and residents the opportunity to hear from Southfield officials about the city’s vision for growth, innovation and economic development.

Mayor Kenson Siver will be giving two separate addresses to Southfield business leaders and residents. Both addresses will focus on the theme “powering Southfield’s future.” Siver said this is an opportunity for residents to be updated on what is happening in their city.

“We have a lot of good news to share,” he said. “It’s important for our businesses and residents to know Southfield is progressing forward.”

Having two events, one in the afternoon and one in the evening, allows for flexibility in attendance.

The first event will take place at 2 p.m. June 11 at Lear Corp., located at 21557 Telegraph Road. This event requires a purchase of a ticket and registration since it will take place within a corporate campus and will have a reception.

Registration is required by June 5 for this particular address, which can be done by visiting bit.ly/SOCsouthfield. A ticket costs, with Eventbrite’s fee, $71.21. Net proceeds from this event will benefit the Friends of the Southfield Public Arts, which is the nonprofit arm of the Southfield Public Arts Commission.

Delores Flagg, chair of the Southfield Public Arts Commission, said that Southfield is a premier community in exhibiting public art.

“Hopefully people will come to hear how Southfield is helping to generate not only economic benefits, but also creating ways to attract people in,” Flagg said.

Flagg said proceeds raised will go to support upcoming art initiatives.

The public address will take place at 7 p.m. June 17 inside the Southfield City Council chambers, located at 26000 Evergreen Road. This address is free to attend.

Both State of the City addresses will highlight major developments, investments and community milestones within Southfield. Additionally, the addresses will provide a look into projects that are currently underway, those in planning stages and future projects. Attendees will also hear how Southfield is preparing for the future through innovation, evolving infrastructure and technology.