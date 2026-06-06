Southfield classes of 2026 cross the stage

Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology’s commencement for the Class of 2026 was held on June 5 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. Southfield held both of its high school graduation ceremonies on the same day, with A&T’s taking place in the morning.

Photos by Patricia O'Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published June 6, 2026

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DTE gave two $1,000 scholarships to University High School Academy graduates, which were announced during the June 5 commencement ceremony. Zahara Cartwright steps up to the stage in joyous surprise as her name is called for the first scholarship.

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SOUTHFIELD/LATHRUP VILLAGE — Over 300 graduates from Southfield Public Schools crossed the stage at commencement ceremonies on June 5 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, located at 2600 Atwater St. in Detroit.

Southfield Public Schools saw 262 seniors from Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology and 70 seniors from University High School Academy accept their diplomas, with each of them ready to start the next chapter of their lives. Superintendent Jennifer Green said during her speech that she and all other members of the Southfield Public Schools staff had the privilege of watching these graduates grow into young adults who are ready to make their mark on the world.

“What impresses me the most about this graduating class is not simply what you have accomplished; it is what you have become,” Green said. “You are graduating during a time of tremendous change — technology is evolving rapidly, careers are changing and opportunities continue to emerge in ways previous generations could not have imagined.”

Students expressed happiness, relief and some bittersweet feelings toward graduating high school.

“I’m feeling excited and happy, but also a little sad,” said Caylee Alford, a graduate from Southfield A&T.

Alford plans to attend Alabama A&M University and study biology on a premedical track.

Justin Johnson, another Southfield A&T graduate, said the graduation ceremony was a success, and that he is happy to be done with high school. He said it doesn’t feel real.

“I honestly don’t feel like a high school graduate,” he said. “I still feel like a middle school kid sometimes.”

Johnson plans to attend Oakland Community College and study vocal and music performance.

Alexandria Rush, a graduate from University High School Academy, said she feels proud to have graduated. She said it took a lot of hard work and that she’s happy to have made it.

“The atmosphere was crazy in there,” she said. “I was screaming for everyone, hyping up everyone. It was fun.”

Rush plans to attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and study international relations on a prelaw track.

Other highlights of the graduation ceremonies included students from both high schools receiving surprise scholarships. Additionally, the class from University High School amassed more than $10,000 in scholarships.



