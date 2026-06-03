The Friday Five — June 4-7

C&G Newspapers | Published June 3, 2026

Advertisement

1. Geary Park Skate Jam

June 6 • Ferndale

Ages 4-17 and adults can compete in skateboarding, BMX and scootering categories, event also features vendors, music, apparel and food trucks, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 1198 Earle Blvd., presented by Ferndale Parks and Recreation in partnership with Modern Skate & Surf, register for contests at app.amilia.com/store/en/1201-livernois/shop/programs/102030

Read more: Ferndale Skate Jam to return June 6

2. Art on the Grand

June 6-7 • Farmington

More than 100 artists and 50,000 visitors expected, held along Grand River Avenue between Farmington Road and Grove Street, also find nearly 50 students in grades 5-12 selling their original pieces as part of Kids Art Alley, located outside Huntington Bank, 33205 Grand River Ave., free fair runs 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 6 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 7, presented by Farmington Downtown Development Authority and Farmington Hills Special Services Cultural Arts Division, see artists and more at artonthegrand.com

Read more: Art on the Grand returns for 17th season



Related:

Detroit’s Palmer Park Art Fair

Includes pieces by juried artists, emerging artists and art groups, also storytelling and book readings, international food court, beer tent, music, dancing, hands-on art projects and more, 10 a.m.-7p.m. June 6 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 7, held between McNichols and Seven Mile roads along Woodward Avenue (use 600 Merrill Plaisance for GPS), palmerparkartfair.com



Arts & Pride Festival

All welcome to free LBGTQ+ event, includes 20-plus artists, makers and special interest vendors, plus face painting, crafts, karaoke and more, 1-5 p.m. June 7, Madison Heights Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road, presented by Madison Heights Arts Board and Madison Heights Human Relations and Equity Commission, facebook.com/mhartsboard, facebook.com/hrecmh

3. Junefest

June 6 • St. Clair Shores

Features petting zoo, trackless train rides, inflatables, craft show, mini golf, Tootsee the Clown, dance performances, dunk tank, lip sync contest, sidewalk sales and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Greater Mack Avenue between Nine Mile Road and intersection of Nine Mack and Cavalier drives, facebook.com/downtownstclairshores

Read more: Junefest to bring fun in the sun

4. Park Farmers Market

June 6 • Grosse Pointe Park

Also live music and activities for kids, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parking lot on southeast corner of Kercheval Avenue and Lakepointe Street (behind Corewell Health building), continues Saturdays until Sept. 26, parkfarmersmarket.com

Read more: Grosse Pointe Park Farmers Market growing in its third year



Related:

Dodge Park Farmers Market

Also food trucks and Pride Night, 3-8 p.m. June 4, 40620 Utica Road in Sterling Heights, continues on Thursdays until Sept. 24, see vendors and other special events at sterlingheights.gov/1236/dodge-park-thursdays

5. Theater and music

June 4-7 • Various locations

‘Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella’

See contemporary take on classic tale, presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre - Mainstage, 7:30 p.m. June 5-6 and 2 p.m. June 7, The Schaap Center, 15001 E. Jefferson Ave. in Grosse Pointe Park, continues June 11-14 and 18-21, gpt.org/cinderella

Read more: Grosse Pointe Theatre’s ‘Cinderella’ to bring stage magic to Schaap Center

Read more: State-of-the-art Schaap Center for the Performing Arts opens in Grosse Pointe Park



Concerts in the Park

Hear Harmonized Steel (classic rock) June 5, also food trucks, 7 p.m., Beverly Park, 18801 Beverly Road in Beverly Hills, music continues with Northgate Drive (jazz, classic rock ‘n’ roll, folk and more) June 26, Cliff Erikson (12-string acoustic guitar) July 17 and The Hood (blends alternative, R&B, acoustic harmonies and rock anthems) Aug. 14, villagebeverlyhills.com/department/beverly_park_events.php

Read more: Beverly Hills Concerts in the Park series to include four concerts this year



Thursday Nights Under the Lights

Free concert features Wayback Machine (classic rock), 7-9 p.m. June 4, food available for purchase from 6-9 p.m., bring chair or blanket, alley at Erin Commons, 28363 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville, music continues with Cosmic Groove (eight-piece band plays all genres) July 2, Mainstream Drive (high energy dance cover band) Aug. 6 and Slow Loose Stone (all-genres cover band) Sept. 3



Weekend Unwind

Free concert series includes Highway 23 (classic rock and pop) June 5, bring cooler and lawn chair, 7-10 p.m., Memorial Park next to Utica Public Library, 7530 Auburn Road, music continues with Raputa (J. Geils tribute) June 12, DC Marx (classic rock) June 19, The Geri's (rock, country and blues) June 26, Collin. (contemporary rock) July 3, The MIXX (Top 40 from '80s to now) July 10, Sheila Landis (jazz, blues and pop) July 17, Classic Maniacs (classic rock) July 24, GlenBrooke & The Wild Weeds (country) July 31, American Ages Band (rock and country) Aug. 7, Circle of Fifths (rock and classic country) Aug. 14, Acoustic Madness (contemporary rock) Aug. 21, Nathan Grant (acoustic '80s, '90s and more) Aug. 28 and The Klik (classic rock) Sept. 4, cityofutica.org



Music in the Park and Patios ‘n’ Pints

Grab drink from New Belgium from 5-8 p.m. and hear George Michael Reborn at 7 p.m. June 4, Dodge Park, 40620 Utica Road in Sterling Heights, continues on Thursdays until Aug. 27, see band lineup and craft breweries at sterlingheights.gov/1236/dodge-park-thursdays

Read more: Sterling Heights gears up for special summer days

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.