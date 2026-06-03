Veterans Village expected to open in October in Southfield

Renovations are underway May 26 at a former Southfield hotel to build a housing and resource center for homeless veterans.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published June 3, 2026

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SOUTHFIELD — A housing and resource center to support veterans in the Detroit area is expected to open in October in Southfield.

The Detroit Veterans Village is a part of the Homeless Veterans Program from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit focused on supporting veterans, first responders and their families. The program aims to provide housing and resources to homeless veterans by opening centers called “Veterans Villages.” The Detroit Veterans Village is located at 25100 Northwestern Highway in Southfield and was once a Holiday Inn Express and Suites. Groundbreaking for the project was done in October 2025.

Thomas Hartnett, marketing manager for Tunnel to Towers, said the foundation targets areas where the homeless veteran population is high when determining where to place a Veterans Village. He said the foundation is committed to ending homelessness for veterans by providing safe and supportive housing.

“The foundation is excited to join the Southfield community and look forward to helping veterans in the area,” Hartnett said.

Once open, the Detroit Veterans Village will have 90 to 92 available single rooms and offer its occupants on-site support services to help them out of homelessness. The services will include case management, employment support, job training, entitlement and benefits assistance, education assistance, medical care access, mental health support and counseling services. Additionally, shuttle services will be available for occupants.

The veteran population in Southfield is estimated to be around 4,000, according to Barbara Seldon, the Southfield Veterans Commission Chair. However, she said this is a rough estimate.

Seldon said the Detroit Veterans Village will help the Southfield Veterans Commission in providing local veterans with the resources they need. She said the commission will be proud to coordinate with the village once it is open so that veterans can get their needs met.

“We want to help and support veterans get what they deserve for serving our country,” she said.

An inquiry form for the Detroit Veterans Village is available at t2t.org/homeless-veterans-program/veterans-villages. Applicants must be 18 years old or older, a veteran with an honorable discharge or with a discharge under conditions other than dishonorable, have completed a minimum of 180 days of service, and have proof of military service.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Detroit Veterans Village is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 21.