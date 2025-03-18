Southfield Public Schools superintendent delivers State of the District

By: Kathryn Pentiuk | Southfield Sun | Published March 18, 2025

Southfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Martin-Green delivered the 2025 State of the District address at Southfield A&T’s Field House on March 12. Photo provided by Southfield Public Schools

SOUTHFIELD — The roar of the Levey Middle School band welcomed over 400 attendees to the 2025 State of the District event hosted by Southfield Public Schools.

The opening festivities also included dancers from the University High School dance team. The display of talent continued with a drumline from the Southfield A&T High School Marching Warriors.

“The Southfield A&T Warriors Marching Band is simply the best. Our international, acclaimed band, led by Mr. LaShawn Gary, have performed around the country and in Canada,” said A&T senior and student representative to the Board of Education, Eric Spragins, in his remarks.

Following the performances, Southfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Martin-Green took to the stage to give the 2025 State of the District address.

“I want to share our district’s journey — a journey defined by progress, innovation, and a deep commitment to excellence,” Martin-Green said. “We have so many announcements to celebrate, and I invite you to join me as we reflect on our achievements and look forward to the future with renewed energy and hope.”

She expressed appreciation for the educators, staff, family, community partners and scholars of the Southfield Public Schools District community.

Martin-Green shared key updates, such as the district’s latest milestone, the “COGNIA Accreditation,” which, according to cognia.org, “signifies that a school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.”

“This accreditation process was very thorough, and it demanded that we met the highest national standards in teaching, learning and operational effectiveness,” she said. “This recognition means that our practices have been independently reviewed and endorsed by experts who understand what it takes to create a thriving educational environment. It challenges us to … strive for excellence and continuously improve to ensure that we remain focused on providing every student with the best possible learning experience.”

Martin-Green added that in addition to the accreditation, the SPSD has expanded its community schools to serve as “centers of academic excellence and also the hubs of social, emotional and community support.” She explained that the expansion brings a stronger sense of community to the district and its students and families to address a full spectrum of needs through partnerships within the community, such as Authority Health, Henry Ford Ascension, United Way for Southeastern Michigan and more.

“After the last bell, our scholars can access tutoring, health services, and even enrichment programs that spark creativity and innovation,” Martin-Green said. “These aren’t added; these are core components of a comprehensive support system that reinforces our commitment to each scholar’s wellbeing.”

Martin-Green also shared that four Volkswagen E-labs have been awarded to the SPSD, with the district being one of two school districts in the state to be awarded the labs, as well as a $1.28 million grant to provide a free and immersive educational summer program, Discovery Summer School, to Southfield scholars.

During the address, Martin-Green also shared some updates about a $345 million capital facilities bond to improve the district’s educational facilities. Southfield and Lathrup Village voters approved the bond in 2022.

“The renovations continue to be completed on schedule. It is a testament to our planning, teamwork and unwavering commitment to our scholars,” Martin-Green said. “These renovations have modernized our facilities and profoundly enhanced our learning environment. If you’ve not had a chance to visit some of our new campuses, please do. New classroom designs, upgraded technology integrations, improved energy efficiency and enhanced safety measures have transformed our schools into vibrant, state-of-the-art learning communities.”

Adler Elementary School, located at 19100 Filmore St., was the first building to be updated. The building, which was built in 1966, received upgrades totaling $12.6 million. It serves 400 students.

“There’s basically nothing in our building that wasn’t addressed. We have beautiful new outdoor facilities,” said Alma Deane, who has been the principal of Adler for more than 20 years. “The building has been refreshed, (with) a new roof. All of the hardware within the building has been either … replaced or (there’s) a whole new system altogether.”

Deane shared some of the other specifics.

“We now have a brand-new HVAC system, which will give us heating in the winter and air in the summer,” she said. “We have new windows (and) new doors.”

According to Deane, there are also new floors and new lighting.

“The building is bright,” Deane said. “We no longer have water fountains. Now we have hydration stations.”

Deane added that the school also has improved safety features, such as shatter-resistant windows and a secure vestibule for visitors to wait in before being buzzed into the school.

Adler Elementary students spent the 2023-2024 school year at Eisenhower Elementary School, which wasn’t being occupied.

Deane said that when the students returned to the building for the 2024-2025 school year, it was as if it was a brand-new building. She added that she has loved watching the kindergartners come in with an expectation of greatness.

With the older kids, she’s watched them patrol the bathrooms and correct others because they’ve seen the transformation and want to maintain the new and improved school.

“This wasn’t something that Southfield Public Schools did on their own, this is something that the community said we deserve, and they did so by taking their souls to the polls and voting on it,” Deane said. “That means the world to us because that says they believe in us and what we’re doing and that they support us.”

Deane expressed her gratitude to the community for the much-needed renovation.

“When you look good, you feel good, and we feel absolutely great,” she said. “We’re just so, so grateful. I can’t even put into words how grateful we are.”

For more information about Southfield Public Schools, visit www.southfieldk12.org. To learn more about the bond, visit www.southfieldk12.org/district/2022-capital-facilities-bond.