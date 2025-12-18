Blanket donation program hits 20th anniversary

Volunteers for Wrapped in Love tie fleece blankets.

Photo provided by the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 18, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — Wrapped in Love, a program started by the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan, has reached its 20th year of supplying local children in need with warm fleece blankets.

Wrapped in Love began 20 years ago as a way to provide a comforting item to children in foster care or who were in the hospital. National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan, President Amy Zeskind said it feels incredible to see Wrapped in Love reach 20 years.

She said it could not have been done without volunteers or the agencies participating.

“You can’t do a program for this length of time without dedicated people,” Zeskind said. “Our volunteers, staff and the organizations we give to work like spokes on a wheel to make this happen.”

Every year, volunteers involved in the Wrapped in Love program make approximately 600 tied fleece blankets that are then distributed to agencies and hospitals throughout southeast Michigan. Zeskind said they budget for 600 blankets but have sometimes made more or less depending on the needs of the organizations that are provided the blankets.

Blankets are made every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the National Council of Jewish Women office, located at 26400 Lahser Road, Suite 306, in Southfield. New volunteers are welcome and do not need experience. People who wish to find out more on volunteering are asked to go to ncjwmi.org or call (248) 355-3300, Ext. 0.

Materials for the blankets are purchased from funds using grants, tributes and donations.