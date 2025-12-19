Southfield police request public's help to locate teen

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 19, 2025

Taron Smith

SOUTHFIELD – The Southfield Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing teen.

Taron Smith, 13, was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Dec. 19 in the area of 12 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway, according to Southfield Deputy Police Chief Aaron K. Huguley.

Taron is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants and blue gym shoes.

Police believe Taron is voluntarily missing at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taron is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



