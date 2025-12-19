Art exhibition on display at the DIA

Photo provided

Published December 19, 2025

DETROIT — Detroit Institute of Arts’ 17th Annual Community Group Art Exhibition opened Dec. 12 and will run until Jan. 11, 2026. Members of nine tri-county community groups are participating in this year’s exhibition and will display over 100 artworks.

Over the past year, DIA studio instructors worked with the Tri-County Community Group Program at the DIA artmaking studio as well as locations throughout the tri-county area. Projects included assemblage, individual paintings and group murals, photo collage, self-portraits, printmaking, clay masks and tiles, multi-media baskets, wood sculpture, and more.

The projects will be on view in the Learning Center at the DIA, adjacent to the DIA’s art-making studio, where most of the work was made. This year’s participating groups are: Macomb County Community Mental Health, pictured; ACCESS Hope House; CARE of Southeastern Michigan; Detroit Recovery Project; Hannan Center; the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center; Mariners Inn; Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program; and Soul Center (a division of Friendship Circle).

The DIA is located at 5200 Woodward Ave. The museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. General admission is always free for residents of Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties. For more information, go to dia.org.