Lathrup Village Police Department welcomes new leadership

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 18, 2025

Huston

Roberts

Zang

LATHRUP VILLAGE — New Police Department leaders were sworn in at the Dec. 15 Lathrup Village City Council meeting, following the retirement of Police Chief Scott McKee.

Lt. Mike Zang, officer Keith Roberts and officer Jeremy Huston said they are looking forward to their new roles. Zang will be taking over as Lathrup Village Police Chief while Roberts and Huston have been promoted to sergeants.

Roberts and Huston have 10 and 18 years of experience in law enforcement, respectively. Roberts will be supervising the patrol division while Huston will supervise the detective bureau.

Huston said becoming a sergeant was something he had always wanted for his career. He said he hopes to be a good leader and continue to make the Lathrup Village Police Department a trusted part of the community.

Huston said his family is a big part of who he is and what he does.

“I’m a big family guy and I want my kids to look at me and be proud of who they see,” he said. “I want them to realize what they can achieve if they work hard at it.”

Roberts said he is looking forward to the leadership aspect of being a sergeant. He said he is excited to take this next step in his career.

“I want to be somebody the other officers can look up to and not be afraid to call if they need help, on or off duty,” Roberts said.

McKee recommended that Zang be the new chief of police. He said Zang is the highest-ranking officer within Lathrup Village.

“He’s run the detective bureau for nine years,” McKee said. “He has done a fantastic job, and I think he is the right person at the right time for this job.”

Zang has been in law enforcement for 18 years. He said it was an honor to be recommended for the position of police chief. He said he thinks he and McKee have brought the Lathrup Village Police Department into a respectable position, and he hopes to continue that trajectory in his new role.

Zang said he grew up in a family of law enforcement, and he initially did not want to follow in those footsteps. However, he said this career just clicked for him and he absolutely loves what he does.

“It was those familial ties and always being that person while growing up that wanted to help people,” Zang said. “Helping people is what we are here to do.”

McKee was in law enforcement for 30 years. He said he wanted to work in law enforcement because he had a desire to help people who have had crimes committed against them, and make sure they received justice and due process.

McKee said he has had a great career. He is excited to retire but will miss the people and interactions.

“Time for some new blood,” he said.

McKee said it has not hit him yet that he is retiring. He said it will probably hit once he has turned in his uniform and badge.

McKee will officially retire on Jan. 1. Zang and Roberts will also officially start in their new roles on Jan 1. Huston started his role on Dec. 15.