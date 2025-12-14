Eastpointe officers rescue dog from car crash

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published December 14, 2025

Eastpointe police found Bella hiding in the backseat of a Jeep that an alleged drunken driver crashed into a utility pole. With the help of Eastpointe Animal Control, the dog was safely reunited with its family. Photo provided by Ashely Sanchez

EASTPOINTE — When Eastpointe police arrested a man for alleged drunken driving after he crashed a car into a utility pole, they heard growling coming from the backseat of the vehicle and realized there was a badly frightened dog on board.

The incident occurred the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 9, near Donald and Semrau avenues. The vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, had sustained front-end damage from the crash, but the driver — described as a middle-aged Eastpointe man — was OK. Police determined he was drunk, and they arrested him at the scene.

In the backseat of his vehicle was a dog — a female American bully, about 4-5 years old. Her name is Bella, and she belonged to the driver. Bella was not injured, but she was terrified and growling at the strangers approaching her.

So, the police called in backup. Ashley Sanchez, the director of Eastpointe Animal Control, arrived at the scene with a fellow animal control officer.

“Even if you’re the kindest person, baby-talking to them, a dog’s first defense in a situation like this is often fight or flight — to lash out or flee — because their first instinct is fear … and they don’t understand the human language; all they see are strangers coming up to their property,” Sanchez said. “And since Bella was literally confined in a car and backed into a corner, flight was not an option.”

Knowing this — and knowing that a catchpole would only traumatize Bella further — Sanchez instead coordinated with a towing company to delay the removal of the car so that they had more time to contact Bella’s other owner — the driver’s wife. When she arrived, the woman was able to calm down her dog and safely remove her from the vehicle.

“It was a less traumatizing approach for the dog, and much safer for everyone involved,” Sanchez said, noting that Eastpointe Animal Control works closely with Eastpointe police to locate the family members of lost animals.

Keeping animals safe in their homes is a top priority for Sanchez. All through December, Eastpointe Animal Control is offering free microchipping and registration services at its shelter, located at 17850 10 Mile Road. The service is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20. There might be additional time slots available the weekend before New Year’s; stay tuned to Eastpointe Animal Control’s Facebook page for updates.

A microchip is inserted into the loose fatty tissue of a dog or cat. It does not hurt the animals, but it can save their lives, since if they go missing and are found by someone, simple scans will reveal the information on the chips, such as the true owners and their contact information.

The free service is available to all Eastpointe residents. Sanchez urges everyone to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Losing a pet can happen to the best of us. You would not believe how many people lose their pets when a landscaping company or moving company leaves the door or backyard gate open. I’m an animal control officer, and even I have a cat that tries to escape my house all the time,” Sanchez said. “You can do no wrong having a microchip. We’re even giving out goodie bags with Christmas treats to every dog and cat that shows up.”

The shelter also features a station where people can bring stray animals and scan them to see if they have a microchip. The station — humorously called “Chip Happens” and accessible outside the shelter building 24/7 — will provide detailed instructions on what to do next if a chip is found in the animal. The Facebook page for Eastpointe Animal Control also has a notice pinned near the top with more details, including a video on how the station works.

“It’s pretty much a one-stop shop,” Sanchez said.

Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines said he deeply appreciates the work of Sanchez and her team.

“The Eastpointe Animal Control officers are top-notch,” Haines said. “They are always up for a challenge and do their very best to help all of our pets.”