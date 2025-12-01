Real estate professionals share tips to prepare for a home inspection

By: Mary Genson | C&G Newspapers | Published December 1, 2025

METRO DETROIT — A home inspection — which can bring attention to major issues in a house that the buyer can request that the seller repair before closing — is an essential part of the buying and selling process that ensures buyer satisfaction and safety.

As a seller, the idea of one’s home being inspected might be daunting — especially knowing that the report directly impacts the sale. Cleaning and fixing simple repairs are some of the ways that sellers can prepare for their inspection to help minimize the issues.

A local real estate agent and a local inspector shared insights on how sellers can best prepare for an inspection to ensure it goes as smoothly as possible.

Ensuring access and decluttering

A seller can try to eliminate surprises during the inspection by evaluating all areas of the house — even the ones that are hard to reach.

For example, attics are a place that many sellers might not regularly go to, which can result in an unpleasant surprise if an issue is found during an inspection.

“My No. 1 tip is for the seller to go up into their attic and make sure there isn’t any moisture up there, because that can be an expensive thing on a home inspection if the buyer wants it all remediated,” said Michelle Carey, a Clinton Township real estate agent from Century 21.

President and CEO of Home Inspection Professionals Kevin Stripling said it is also important that the attic is accessible. For homes where the attic access is in the garage, it is ideal for cars to be parked elsewhere.

“Keep in mind that we have to go into the attic. So attic access-wise, we like it when the closets are cleared out so we can set the ladder up and we can go up inside the attic areas,” Stripling said.

In addition to attics, Stripling said it is important to make sure that clutter is cleared from all important areas such as furnaces, hot water heaters and crawl spaces. Before an inspection, a seller can ensure convenient entry into all parts of the house by tidying up clutter.

Though the seller is not usually present for a home inspection, the buyer usually is present. Even though the buyer has already put in an offer, it is important to keep up the positive image of the home for the buyer. A seller should make sure the house is as clean as it was when it made its first impression on the buyer.

“Just as you would for a showing of your home, have it looking really good and clean, because the buyers come for the home inspection. … It is important for the house to be looking its best, because you don’t want the buyer to come and all of a sudden, it doesn’t look as good as it did when they wrote the offer,” Carey said.

Another important tip from Stripling is to make sure pets are caged or kenneled. Even though he said they try to be cautious and keep the doors closed, it is possible for pets to accidentally get out during an inspection.

It can be exciting when a house goes under contract; however, the inspection is an important step in securing the sale. Before packing boxes, a seller should think about how to prepare ahead of a home inspection.