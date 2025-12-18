Southfield lights up with annual menorah parade, lighting

Vehicles drive into the Southfield Public Library as part of the Southfield Chanukah parade and menorah lighting on Dec. 16.

Photos by McKenna Golat

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 18, 2025

Southfield City Clerk Gabi Grossbard lights the menorah in the Southfield Public Library parking lot on Dec. 16.

Southfield resident Pea Gee poses for a photograph at the parade setup for the Southfield Chanukah parade and menorah lighting on Dec. 16.

SOUTHFIELD — The darkened streets of Southfield were lit up with the lights of menorahs attached to cars for the annual Chanukah parade and menorah lighting.

The parade took place on the evening of Dec. 16, starting at Young Israel of Southfield, 27705 Lahser Road, before driving to the Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen Road, for the menorah lighting.

The event took place on the third night of Chanukah. Lubavitch Cheder & Yeshiva — International School for Chabad Leadership Rabbi Mendel Stein said the event spreads the message of the holiday by spreading light throughout the city of Southfield.

Chanukah is an eight day holiday commemorating the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians. Stein said it celebrates the miracle of the Temple’s menorah burning for eight days with only one bottle of oil. He said it shares the message of spreading light and expressing religious freedom.

Stein said the message of light is needed, especially after the attack at a Chanukah event in Sydney, Australia.

“As the Jewish community, we are taught that when tragedy strikes, we do not retreat,” he said. “We empower ourselves, get stronger and add more light. We respond with light.”

Southfield City Clerk Gabi Grossbard was selected to light the menorah this year. He said it felt nice to have been selected. He said that Southfield is a very diverse area and has a large Jewish community within it. He said the city celebrates various holidays from different religions and cultures.

Grossbard said it’s nice to celebrate his favorite holiday with his favorite city.

“Up until this year, I have celebrated a variety of holidays as a resident, but now as an elected official, I get to participate from the city prospect as well,” Grossbard said.

Southfield resident Pea Gee said she has participated in the parade for many years. She said the event represents a time of peace and coming together. She said hate has no place in Southfield.

“This event is a way to bridge any divisions between race and religion,” she said. “We won’t tolerate hate here.”

In addition to the parade and menorah lighting, the event had hot chocolate and cider, music and a fire show.



