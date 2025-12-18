Local fraternity to host its annual holiday initiative with Meijer

Southfield Alphas gather with families in the card and party aisle at Meijer during the 2023 How the Alphas Gave Christmas event.

Photo provided by Derrick Jones II

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 18, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter, in partnership with Meijer, will host the annual How the Alphas Gave Christmas holiday initiative Dec. 20, providing Southfield families with Meijer gift cards.

This year, the fraternity plans to distribute $5,000 in gift cards, with half being distributed in the morning and the second half in the afternoon. The gift cards will be used on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will take place on Dec. 20 at the Meijer located at 28800 Telegraph Road. The fraternity will be handing out the first 50 gift cards from 7 to 9 a.m. and another 50 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter media contact Derrick Jones II said fraternity brothers will assist customers at checkout, help bag groceries and escort items to vehicles during the event.

“At checkout, a brother will use a single, preloaded gift card to apply $50 toward each patron’s purchase, continuing this process until the funds allocated for that shift are fully distributed or the time window concludes,” he said.

The chapter launched the initiative in 2023 by personally funding $100 Meijer gift cards for shoppers, with Meijer matching with a $500 contribution. Each year since the launch, the initiative has expanded its impact.



