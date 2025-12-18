Police: Driver fled while intoxicated, son in the vehicle

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published December 18, 2025

WARREN — A 31-year-old man is facing charges after a pursuit in Warren, after which officers found a child in the vehicle.

At approximately 9:25 p.m. Dec. 16, Warren officers on patrol near Van Dyke Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard observed a white Jeep Cherokee traveling above the posted speed limit and making abrupt lane changes without signaling, according to a press release from the Warren Police Department. When officers attempted to stop the driver, who was later identified by the department as Otez Coil, he refused to pull over and fled southbound on Van Dyke Avenue, reaching speeds of approximately 80 mph, the release states.

Officers continued to pursue Coil until he attempted to make a right turn at 11 Mile Road near Van Dyke, where he lost control of his Jeep and crashed into a guardrail. When he exited the Jeep, the release states he grabbed his 9-year-old son and held him as officers approached him to take him into custody.

“Officers were able to safely separate the child from Coil and finalize the arrest without further incident,” the release states. “Despite the crash and Coil’s actions, the child was thankfully found to be uninjured.”

While officers were investigating at the scene, they reportedly detected a strong odor of intoxicants and observed open alcohol containers inside of the Jeep. Coil was transported for a blood draw to determine his level of intoxication at the time of the incident, though the results were still pending at press time.

Coil was arraigned in the 37th District Court by Judge Steven Bieda on Dec. 17. He is facing charges of fourth-degree child abuse, a one-year misdemeanor; second-degree fleeing and eluding, a 10-year felony; operating while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, both 93-day misdemeanors.

Coil also has prior convictions for larceny and fleeing and eluding in 2022.

During his arraignment, Coil entered a not guilty plea. Bieda set his bail at $50,000 cash or surety only with no 10% provision. At press time, Coil did not have an attorney listed in court records.

“This was an incredibly dangerous situation where a suspect chose to operate a vehicle while intoxicated and then flee, endangering not only the public but their own child in an effort to escape responsibility for their actions,” Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said in a statement. “We are grateful that the child was not physically harmed during this reckless event.”

Coil is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 30 and a preliminary exam Jan. 6 in front of 37th District Court Judge Suzanne Faunce.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.