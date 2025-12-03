The Friday Five — Dec. 4-7

C&G Newspapers | Published December 3, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Holly Days

Dec. 6 • Farmington

Activities include Greens, Gifts & Giving Market (10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundquist Pavilion in Riley Park, 33113 Grand River Ave.), Holly Express train rides (10 a.m.-4 p.m., Masonic Plaza, northwest corner of Farmington Road and Grand River Avenue), stories and crafts with Mrs. Claus (1-4 p.m., Farmington Community Library, 23500 Liberty St.), photos with Santa Claus (noon-4:30 p.m., The Detroit Garage, 33014 Farmington Road), Light Up the Grand Parade (5:30 p.m., Grand River Avenue), and tree lighting (after parade, Governor Warner Mansion, 33805 Grand River Ave.), downtownfarmington.org/downtown_events/holly_days.php

2. Tree lightings

Dec. 4-6 • Various locations

Clinton Township

Clinton Township Christmas Aglow also includes visits with Santa, cookies and cocoa, music, collection of nonperishable food items, and more, 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Civic Center gazebo and Senior Center, 40700 Romeo Plank Road, facebook.com/myctpr



Commerce Township

Also includes kids crafts, face painters, cookies and cocoa, photos with Santa, and Toys for Tots collection, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Richardson Community Center, 1485 E. Oakley Park Road, commercetwp.com/departments/parks-recreation/2025-community-events/tree-lighting



Fraser

Christmas in Fraser also features appearance by Santa, performances by Fraser High School marching band, Encore Dance Centre and Sunshine Fire Entertainment, live ice sculpting, polar plunge, petting zoo, fire pits and s’mores, and more, 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 6, City Hall, 33000 Garfield Road, macombgov.org/event/christmas-fraser-youre-invited



Harrison Township

Also festive music, hot cocoa, sweet treats and holiday surprises, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4, Harrison Township Public Library, 38255 L’Anse Creuse St. (Suite A), htlibrary.org/events



Lathrup Village

Winter Festival also features cookie decorating, holiday crafts and ornament making, photos with Santa, and music, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5, City Hall, 27400 Southfield Road, lathrupvillage.org/events



Macomb Township

Holiday Tree Lighting & Afterglow also features caroling, refreshments, crafts, music, reindeer, photos with Santa and giveaways, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Township Hall, 54111 Broughton Road, and Recreation Center, 20699 Macomb St., macomb-mi.gov/475/holiday-tree-lighting-afterglow



Roseville

Dec. 4 event also includes visits with Santa and Mickey and Minnie Mouse, hayrides, s’mores station, refreshments, and goodie bags, 6 p.m., plus sing-a-long, 7 p.m., City Hall, 29777 Gratiot Ave., roseville-mi.gov

Read more: It’s Christmastime in the city



Shelby Township

Christmas Aglow also includes horse-drawn wagon rides, reindeer, holiday music, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, drone show and more, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5, Civic Center Campus, 52700 Van Dyke Ave., shelbytwp.org/our-township/christmas



St. Clair Shores

Also arts and crafts, hots dogs by BBQ Daddy, and more, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5, City Hall, 27600 Jefferson Ave., (586) 445-5350



Sterling Heights

A Sterling Christmas also features holiday music with caroling, ice sculpture trail, visits with Santa, petting farm and pony rides, train rides, ice skating, warming fires, refreshments and more, plus nonperishable food items and monetary donations being accepted for Community Food Bank of Macomb County, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Dodge Park, 40620 Utica Road, sterlingheights.gov/1654/sterling-christmas



Troy

Dec. 5 event starts with ice skating at 5 p.m., then ceremony with tree lighting, performances by Troy High School drumline and Athens High School concert and treble choir, and photos with Santa at 6:30 p.m., also hot chocolate for purchase, new location at The Rink at Stine Community Park, 241 Town Center Drive, troymi.gov



Warren

Also includes ice skating and skate rental, parade, Santa photos, holiday songs with Warren Civic Theatre, performances by Crown of Life Church’s children’s choir and The Santa Band featuring members of Warren Concert Band, drone show, wagon rides, hot cocoa and ornament giveaway, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, City Square outside City Hall, 1 City Square, cityofwarren.org/events/warren-2025-tree-lighting

3. Holiday markets/craft shows

Dec. 4-7 • Various locations

Birmingham Winter Markt

Includes displays from local artists and vendors, European cuisine, holiday lights, ice sculptures, live entertainment, Kinderhaus children’s activity area, warming stations and more, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 5 (also tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.), 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 6 (also appearances by Snow Queen and Frozen Princess from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and horse-drawn carriage rides from 3-7 p.m.) and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7 (also horse-drawn carriage rides from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.), areas in and around Shain Park, corner of Henrietta and Martin streets, downtownbirmingham.com/events/winter-markt



Detroit Urban Craft Fair

Organized by Handmade Detroit, features 100-plus juried vendors, also make-and-take workshops, holiday music, giveaways and raffle, food and drinks, kids activities, and swag bags to first 50 shoppers, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7, Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., detroiturbancraftfair.com



Holiday Bazaar in Grosse Pointe Woods

50th annual event expecting 160-plus vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6, Parcells Middle School, 20600 Mack Ave., parcellsbazaar.com



Crafty Christmas! Craft Show in Macomb Township

Find 150-plus vendors, concessions and music by LCN Bands, strollers welcome, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6, L'Anse Creuse High School - North, 23700 21 Mile Road, Facebook



Gift-O-Rama in Oak Park

Shop from local artisans, crafters and small businesses, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 6, Oak Park Community Center, 14300 Oak Park Blvd., (248) 691-7555



Kris Kringle Market in Rochester

Open-air event inspired by 700-year-old European tradition, features 60 plus hand-picked vendors selling holiday decorations, unique gifts and seasonal food, also photos and storytime with Santa, child-sized gingerbread houses for play, s’mores station, live music, warming tents and festive drinks, 4-10 p.m. Dec. 5 and noon-10 p.m. Dec. 6, held along West Fourth Street and Walnut Boulevard, see schedule and map at downtownrochestermi.com/kris-kringle-market



Gifts & Greens Market in Rochester Hills

Also table arrangements, holiday cookies, gourmet items, herbal concoctions and more, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 6, Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 1550 Walton Blvd., proceeds benefit conservation, education, scholarships, horticulture therapy and civic improvement in area, presented by Rochester Garden Club, rochestergardenclub.org



Holiday Magic Marketplace in Royal Oak

Dec. 4 event includes dozens of crafters and vendors, 4-9 p.m., also live entertainment, cookies and cocoa, and visits with Santa, 6:30-8 p.m., Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, romi.gov



Winter Holiday Craft Fair in Troy

Also photos with Santa (bring pets), hosted by St. Andrew's Society of Detroit, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 6, Kilgour Scottish Centre, 2363 Rochester Road, Facebook

4. Rochester Area Hometown Christmas Parade

Dec. 7 • Rochester

See 100-plus floats during “largest Christmas parade in Michigan,” 2-4 p.m., held along 1.5-mile route on Main Street, rrc-mi.com/christmas-parade, facebook.com/rrcchristmasparade

5. Lights parades

Dec. 6-7 • Various locations

Berkley

Berkley Holiday Lights Parade starts at 12 Mile Road and Bacon Avenue, continues along 12 Mile to Coolidge Highway, then ends at gazebo at City Hall, 5:30 p.m., 3338 Coolidge Highway, also new Berkley Holiday Market from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and tree lighting in evening, all Dec. 6, berkleyholidayparade.com

Read more: Local cities ready to start season with holiday events



Macomb Township

Watch parade of vehicles decked out in lights as part of Santa Cruise, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, route map to be updated on macomb-mi.gov/830/santa-cruise---light-parade



Roseville

See decorated cars and trucks drive through city during Roseville Holiday Lights On Wheels Parade, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, route map on Facebook



Sylvan Lake

Santa Claus Parade begins at 47 Avenue and 43 Street, heads west on 47 Avenue, north on 50 Street, east on Lakeshore Drive and ends at 44 Street, 5 p.m. Dec. 6, fireworks follow, city also hosting Winter Village Lighting Dec. 5, Yuletide Festival Dec. 5-7, and Breakfast with Santa Dec. 6-7, schedule at visitsylvanlake.ca/lightupthelake

Bonus: Festive shows

Dec. 4-7 • Various locations

‘Scrooge!’

Musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol," presented by Farmington Hills Youth Theatre Broadway Stars program in conjunction with In The Mitten Productions, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 6, and 2 p.m. Dec. 7, Mainstage Theatre at The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, thehawktheatre.com



‘An Evening of Holiday Radio Plays’

Rosedale Community Players presents three holiday-themed episodes of classic radio shows, 8-10 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Peace Lutheran Church, 17029 W. 13 Mile Road in Southfield, rosedalecommunityplayers.com



‘An Evening with Charles Dickens and A Christmas Carol’

See classic story adapated into one-man play, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-6 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7, Birmingham Village Players, 34660 Woodward Ave., birminghamvillageplayers.com

Read more: Birmingham Village Players adapt a holiday classic



‘My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m Home for the Holidays’

One-man comedy show by Steve Solomon, 3 p.m. Dec. 6, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, macombcenter.com



‘Scrooge in Rouge’

Musical-comedy about actors who get sick and chaos that ensues when fill-ins must perform “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays Dec. 5-21, The Inspired Acting Company, 1124 E. West Maple Road in Walled Lake, inspiredacting.org



‘A Very Farmington Christmas’

Play spoofs Hallmark Christmas movies with dozens of local references and cameos from community members, presented by The Farmington Players, 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays Dec. 5-7, 12-14 and 18-20, also 2 p.m. Dec. 13, The Farmington Players Barn Theater, 32332 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, farmingtonplayers.org



‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas’

Presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre - Mainstage, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays Dec. 5-21, Schaap Center, 15001 E. Jefferson Ave. in Grosse Pointe Park, gpt.org

Read more: GPT celebrates holidays — and new stage — with ‘White Christmas’



‘Steel Poinsettias’

Holiday parody sequel to “Steel Magnolias,” 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays and 3 p.m. Sundays Dec. 5-21, Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, 290 W. Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, theringwald.com



Related: Find more than a dozen holiday concerts, plus other seasonal activitiies, on our Winter Wonderland page.

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.

Advertisement