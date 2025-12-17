Heroes and Helpers showcases the season of giving

Sebastian Milano, 9, walks through the board game aisle in the Target toy department as Southfield Police Detective Alexandra Iavasile and his mother, Ashley Milano, accompany him during Heroes and Helpers Dec. 11.

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 17, 2025

Santa helps Wade Tatum Jr., 8, and Jocelyn Walker shop for gifts. Photo by Liz Carnegie

Southfield firefighter Chris Siewert and Akai Hayes, 8, look over some Nintendo electronics. Photo by Liz Carnegie

SOUTHFIELD — Ten Southfield Public Schools students bustled around Target Dec. 11 with police officers and firefighters as part of Heroes and Helpers, an annual holiday shopping adventure.

The children were partnered with Southfield police officers and firefighters to shop at the Target at 30333 Southfield Road. Each child was given a $300 gift card. Target donated $2,500 and the Southfield Police Department donated $1,000 for Heroes and Helpers.

The Southfield Police and Fire departments have done Heroes and Helpers for six years, but this was the first time the event was partnered with Target. The Police and Fire departments were scheduled to do a second Heroes and Helpers with 20 more children at Meijer Dec. 16, after press time.

Tarana Stewart was at Heroes and Helpers with her 11-year-old daughter, Ayana Hayes. Ayana was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition and had spent 23 days in the hospital before being discharged right before Thanksgiving.

Stewart said it was a big confidence booster for her daughter to be chosen to participate.

“She’s my oldest, and she is so loving and giving,” Stewart said. “To have that confidence to be like, ‘I deserve this,’ is a form of self-care for her. It’s healing.”

Ayana said it felt special to have been chosen to participate in Heroes and Helpers. She said she had fun shopping with the officers, and that she was grateful for everything.

“I’ve never been picked for something like this before,” Ayana said. “I had a lot of fun.”

Ayana’s purchases included snacks, self-care items, pajamas, a blanket, jewelry and Mini Brands. She also got gifts for her sister and cousin.

Stewart said programs like Heroes and Helpers are what the holidays are all about. She said the kids participating were able to let their imaginations come to life without the possibility of being told no.

“It just brings out their joy and imagination,” she said. “It keeps them young.”

Southfield Chief of Police Elvin Barren said the Police and Fire departments pride themselves on being community driven and focused, especially when it comes to children. He said events like Heroes and Helpers can help with providing resources to families.

“We know that some families are in need of additional resources, and we want to absorb some of that burden,” he said. “We can be sure to provide our children with a wonderful holiday season.”

The spirit of giving did not end with Heroes and Helpers. The Southfield Police Department, Southfield Public Library and other agencies conducted the annual Holiday Sleigh of Giving Dec. 13 at the Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen Road. The gift-giving event was geared for children ages 4-12.

“We enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces and the excitement they have when they receive the gifts,” Barren said.