Southfield police apprehend teen suspects in armed carjacking of DoorDash driver

Southfield Police Department Chief Elvin Barren presents the victim of a carjacking, Joshua, with the Chief’s Award for his bravery and courageous efforts, which aided in catching the suspects. Pictured from left are Southfield Police Department Lt. Mostapha J. Bzeih; Justin Davis, the chief of policy and training for the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office; Southfield Police Department Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley; Barren; Joshua; and Southfield Police Department Deputy Chief Jeffrey Jagielski.

Photo by Kathryn Pentiuk

By: Kathryn Pentiuk | Southfield Sun | Published April 30, 2025

The Dodge Charger of a carjacking victim is pictured after the Southfield Police Department executed a precision immobilization technique maneuver to stop a high-speed chase that reached speeds of over 125 mph. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD — At 4:40 a.m. April 12, Southfield Police Department officers responded to the 25000 block of 12 Mile Road for an armed carjacking that occurred.

The victim, a 20-year-old male DoorDash driver, was making a delivery to the Lakes Apartments when two masked suspects approached him and held him at gunpoint before taking his silver Dodge Charger with orange and black stripes.

“The victim works part-time as a delivery driver for DoorDash — so simply out there, just making a few extra dollars, and then was victimized by these assailants,” Southfield Police Department Chief Elvin Barren stated at a press conference April 15.

One of the suspects is a 17-year-old Detroit resident. As a juvenile, the name of that suspect will not be disclosed.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon and taken to Children’s Village.

An 18-year-old Detroit resident, Derek Butler, was charged with carjacking, felony firearms, carrying a concealed weapon, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. His bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety at the 46th District Court in Southfield.

Neither suspect has a previous criminal history.

After fleeing the scene, Butler and the juvenile suspect led the police on a high-speed chase, reaching 125 mph.

The Dodge Charger was seen speeding south on the Lodge Freeway near Lahser, followed by a black Jeep Cherokee that was reported stolen out of Detroit April 10.

“It appears that the suspects used the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee to locate, follow and target our victim,” Barren said. “In essence, they stole that vehicle to steal other vehicles.”

He added that detectives are actively working to identify the driver of the stolen Jeep Cherokee, which was last seen in the southbound area of the Southfield freeway near Eight Mile Road.

Butler traveled eastbound on the Davison freeway while driving on the right shoulder near the Woodward exit when the Southfield Police Department decided to execute a precision immobilization technique maneuver to make intentional contact with the Dodge Charger and end the chase.

According to Barren, the evidence collected at the scene included the victim’s wallet, which was located on the passenger seat, and a loaded Glock 9mm “ghost” handgun.

“There was no serial number on the slide of that weapon. The serial number located on the bottom half was not associated with that weapon. So basically, you know, kind of put different parts together to make this weapon, thereby rendering it a ghost weapon,” Barren explained.

Barren commended the efforts of the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for their promptness to ensure justice for the victim.

The victim, who was identified by his first name, Joshua, was in attendance at the press conference and was presented with the Chief’s Award for his courage during the incident and his ability to provide accurate descriptions of the suspects.

Joshua shared that his girlfriend is pregnant and that all he could think about was his unborn child.

“The only thing I was thinking about was me not being there for my kid,” Joshua said, tearfully.

He added that seeing the police dash camera footage of the chase was difficult for him to watch.

“It’s heartbreaking seeing it,” he said. “I’m happy I’m alive. … I count my blessings every day. It’s just scary.”

Barren shared that Joshua still delivered the DoorDash order after the incident.

“It’s courage at its finest,” Barren said of the victim.

Butler’s probable cause conference took place April 28 at the 46th District Court. His lawyer, Rosemary L. Daher, could not be reached by press time.