Suspect arraigned after alleged homicide, standoff

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published December 16, 2025

Dominick Robinson

WARREN — A suspect is facing charges after an alleged homicide and standoff in Warren.

The suspect has been identified as Dominick Robinson, 30. According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Robinson allegedly stabbed 29-year-old Mucari Finely repeatedly. The wounds were ultimately fatal.

Finley was identified in a release from the Warren Police Department.

Robinson was arraigned Dec. 15 before Judge Steven Bieda in the 37th District Court in Warren and is now facing charges of first-degree murder, a felony punishable by life imprisonment without parole.

According to police, at approximately 5:12 a.m. on Dec. 12, dispatch received a call from a third party reporting that a friend had stated during a video call that they had killed someone. The caller reportedly observed an unknown man on the floor covered in blood. Patrol officers reportedly arrived at the residence on Westminster Avenue west of Van Dyke Avenue at approximately 5:14 a.m. According to the release, officers observed what appeared to be a dead body inside of the residence, visible through a front window. A person believed to be the suspect, and later identified as Robinson, was observed moving around inside of the home but refused to come to the door, the release states.

Warren police dispatch was able to make contact with Robinson by phone.

“During that conversation, the suspect made statements indicating involvement in the homicide and issued threats toward responding officers, including statements expressing a desire for ‘suicide by cop,’” the release states.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., the Warren Police Department Special Response Team arrived and made initial contact with Robinson over a loudspeaker and later by telephone, according to the release. Negotiators reportedly remained in continuous contact Robinson throughout the incident.

During the negotiations, Robinson reportedly made additional incriminating statements about the incident and continued to express suicidal ideation, police said in the release. Police said the SRT used multiple tactics, including the deployment of chemical agents, in an effort to resolve the situation.

Negotiators were able to persuade Robinson to voluntarily exit the residence at 11:13 a.m. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.

Bieda set Robinson’s bond at $2 million cash only with no 10% bail possible. The judge also ordered a mental health evaluation.

Robinson is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference Dec. 23 and a preliminary exam Dec. 30, both at 8:45 a.m., in front of District Court Judge Michael Chupa.

At press time, Robinson did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.