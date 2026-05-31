Warren puts the brakes on gas stations, car washes

A report obtained by the Warren Weekly in December 2025 showed the city had 75 gas stations at the time, which made up for about 21% of all gas stations in Macomb County. Warren had the most gas stations per city, according to the report, with Clinton Township having the second-most at 36 and Roseville with 33.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published May 31, 2026

WARREN — The Warren City Council has approved a proposed moratorium on new gas stations and car washes as officials consider an ordinance change aimed at limiting what some council members described as an overconcentration of the businesses throughout the city.

At their May 19 meeting, Council members said a temporary moratorium would pause permitting for new gas stations and car washes while the city reviews development policies and ordinance language tied to future commercial growth.

City Councilman Jonathan Lafferty, who worked with the Warren Planning Commission to bring the moratorium forward, called the move “responsible and prudent.”

Lafferty said the moratorium would establish a timeline for the city attorney’s office to draft updated ordinance language aligned with the city’s master plan and the City Council’s broader development goals. He also said the measure would allow council members to monitor progress, address obstacles and provide additional resources if needed while the ordinance revisions are underway.

“It is clear that this action is many years behind where it should be,” he said. “Since the administration is not taking action, the City Council has taken up the mantle and will drive changes intended to transform development opportunities that compliment and add value to our community as opposed to current perception that development within Warren is limited only to these types of businesses.”

Additionally, Lafferty emphasized that the moratorium is not intended to discourage investment or target existing business owners. He also said the broader challenge facing the city is balancing economic development with neighborhood character and commercial diversity.

“What do we want to be known for?” Lafferty said. “Our commercial corridors tell that story and it defines us as an overall community.”

Councilman Dave Dwyer called the moratorium “a long time coming.”

According to Dwyer, the city has 69 gas stations and 25 car washes.

“I really think it’s a little over the top and kind of ridiculous to have such a concentration of car washes in an area like that, let alone have so many gas stations within our city,” he said.

A report obtained by the Warren Weekly in December 2025 showed the city had 75 gas stations at the time, which made up for about 21% of all gas stations in Macomb County. Warren had the most gas stations per city, according to the report, with Clinton Township having the second-most at 36 and Roseville with 33.

At a May 26 meeting, Roseville’s City Council voted to extend a similar moratorium for an additional six months, after already having it in place since 2025.

Lafferty originally requested the moratorium several months earlier, and in January, the Planning Commission approved it with a 5-1 margin. According to City Council Secretary Mindy Moore, the item was never returned after being sent to the mayor’s office for approval.

“We understand it was sent over to the mayor’s office, but we never got it,” she said.

Warren Planning Director Ron Wuerth said the moratorium would not affect any businesses that previously filed an application to open.

The moratorium passed unanimously and is expected to last eight months.