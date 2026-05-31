C & G Newspapers staff writers win MPA, SPJ awards

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published May 31, 2026

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METRO DETROIT — Several C & G Newspapers staff writers recently earned recognition in both the Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and the Society of Professional Journalists-Detroit Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism Awards. They were acknowledged for articles that were published in 2025 in different class divisions.

Maria Allard, staff writer for the Warren Weekly and the Eastsider, won second place from SPJ in community/local news reporting for “Detroit Memorial Park cemetery celebrates centennial.” In the same category, the Woodward Talk staff writer Michael Koury earned third place for “Man arrested, found guilty of murder of DoorDash driver.” Koury also was awarded first place open-government reporting honors from SPJ for his story “Ferndale, residents debate on Flock Safety cameras.”

Madison-Park News staff writer Andy Kozlowski won four awards. His story “Centuries-old tree endangered by new development” received first-place honors from both SPJ and MPA in their consumer/watchdog reporting and environmental/climate change/weather news, respectively. SPJ awarded him first-place explanatory story recognition for “Macomb County nonprofit shines light on plight of foster kids.” He took third place honors from the MPA in news enterprise reporting for “Help urgently needed as situation in Haiti worsens.”

In SPJ breaking/spot news reporting, Novi Note staff writer Charity Meier won second place for “Woman, 95, sentenced to home confinement for death of Novi woman.” She also won fourth place from SPJ in education reporting for “Venardos Circus gives special sensory-friendly performance for Novi schoolchildren.”

Grosse Pointe Times staff writer K. Michelle Moran received first-place honors in education reporting from SPJ for “Student-run restaurant at Ferry serves up more than popular dishes.”

Moran also took home several awards in the MPA contest. She won first place in the government/political news category for “Late forester established a legacy that will keep growing.” For education/school news, Moran received first place for “Language teacher brings the world to her students,” second place for “Students serve diners while raising funds for Autism Alliance of Michigan,” and an honorable mention for “CEO dishes about school food service during visit to North.”

In the business news category, Moran was awarded first place for “Grosse Pointe Woods man in running for national business award” and an honorable mention for “Beloved longtime Italian restaurant to say ‘ciao.’” In the feature story category, Moran earned third place for “I’m just like every other kid.”

Moran also received first place in the crime/justice news category for “Beloved K-9 retires after 8 years on the force.” In the same category, Eastsider and Warren Weekly staff writer Brian Wells won second place for “Vigil held for missing Warren mother.” Also in the MPA contest, for news enterprise reporting, Wells received an honorable mention for “Child care centers in Eastpointe and beyond struggle to overcome challenges, expand” and first place for his news photo “Vigil held in Roseville for Ashley Elkins” in the Weekly A — Class 50 — News photo division.

Dean Vaglia, staff writer for the Macomb Township Chronicle, Fraser-Clinton Township Chronicle and the Journal, was recognized by the MPA and SPJ. In the MPA spot news category, he won second place for “Trump announces new Selfridge fighter mission” and first place in news enterprise reporting for “Students raise money for at-risk STARBASE program.” He was awarded third place from SPJ for “Animals of Metro Detroit 2025.”