Michigan attorney general accuses Southfield woman of COVID program fraud

By: Taylor Christensen | Southfield Sun | Published August 6, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — Mariah Davis, a 33-year-old woman from Southfield, was arraigned July 23 for allegedly submitting at least six fraudulent COVID Emergency Rental Assistance applications to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The CERA program was created to help Michigan residents struggling with rent and utilities due to pandemic-related hardships.

After the Michigan State Housing Development Authority found multiple allegedly fraudulent applications submitted by Davis, they referred the matter to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

According to a press release sent out by the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Davis reportedly received $92,282.20 in CERA funds.

“MSHDA programs are intended to help those truly in need,” Nessel said in the press release. “Exploiting these resources diverts critical assistance away from vulnerable residents in our community. I appreciate MSHDA for referring this matter to my office. We will continue working with them to safeguard public funds.”

Davis is currently facing one count of false pretenses, $50,000 or more but less than $100,000, a 15-year felony; and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a 10-year felony.

“While fraud and abuse are rare, we take every instance seriously,” Amy Hovey, CEO and executive director of MSHDA, said in a prepared statement. “We need every dollar we can get to help solve the housing shortage in our state. Anyone defrauding our programs is stealing from Michigan’s most vulnerable families, and we will unearth those crimes and make sure the perpetrators are held accountable.”

Davis was arraigned in the 54A District Court in Lansing before Judge Cyntia M. Ward and was given a $7,500 personal recognizance bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 21 at the court.

Efforts to reach Mealanie L.B. Wandji, Davis’ attorney, were unsuccessful before press time.