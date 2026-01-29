Over 20 residents displaced after Southfield apartment fire

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 29, 2026

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — At approximately 2:44 a.m. Jan. 29, the Southfield Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a four-story apartment complex located at 23105 Providence Drive, off Nine Mile Road, west of Greenfield Road.

Two residents were transported to the nearby Providence Hospital for smoke inhalation. No additional injuries were reported.

The Southfield Fire Department said it is currently working with the American Red Cross to assist the 27 residents and two dogs that were displaced as a result of the fire with temporary housing.

Upon arrival, crews reportedly found smoke coming from the front of the building. Firefighters immediately began an interior fire attack while also helping residents to evacuate. One resident was rescued from the building’s fourth floor.

The fire extended into the walls of the structure, which the Fire Department said created tough conditions for fire suppression. The firefighters worked under winter weather conditions, with the water used for fire suppression and their equipment becoming slippery with ice. Calls were made for additional manpower, and fire departments sent personnel to help from Royal Oak, Birmingham, Madison Heights, Ferndale and Bloomfield Township.

“Our firefighters worked well, given the conditions,” said Southfield Fire Chief Joey Thorington. “This could have easily been a loss.”

The fire affected all four floors of the building at various points. Three apartments sustained significant damage, while five additional apartments experienced minor damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



