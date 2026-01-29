One dead, 3 injured in Southfield house fire

A fire Jan. 27 at this home on Leewright Avenue in Southfield resulted in one death and three injuries.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 29, 2026

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Fire Department arrived at a house fire at approximately 8:20 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 22000 block of Leewright Avenue, south of Nine Mile Road and west of Telegraph Road, and found the structure with heavy smoke and flames.

Upon arrival, fire crews were made aware that an occupant was still inside the structure. Firefighters conducted search and rescue efforts while fighting the fire from inside the structure, according to a press release, and a woman in her mid-60s was found inside. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to a Fire Department press release..

The Southfield Fire Department said it transported a 59-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman to a local hospital for burns. A private ambulance transported a middle-aged man to be medically evaluated, according to the press release.

“The Southfield Fire Department extends its condolences to the victims and to the family and friends of the deceased,” the press release states.

Fire crews operated under extreme winter weather conditions, including temperatures that caused water to freeze on the ground and on equipment, which created hazardous and slippery conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



