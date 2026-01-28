Three men charged in connection to October shooting

From left, FBI Detroit Acting Special Agent in Charge Reuben Coleman, Southfield Deputy Police Chief Aaron Huguley, Southfield Chief of Police Elvin Barren and Southfield Deputy Chief Jeffrey Jagielski address the media Jan. 22 regarding arrests made in a nonfatal shooting that occurred in October.

Photo by McKenna Golat

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 28, 2026

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department held a press conference on Jan. 22 to discuss the details and investigation of a nonfatal shooting that occurred on Oct. 28 at the BP gas station located at 24722 Southfield Road.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:58 p.m. Oct. 28. Surveillance video allegedly showed 23-year-old Auburn Hills resident Amaju Dozier and 22-year-old Sterling Heights resident DeAngelo Brown Jr. enter the gas station parking lot in a gray pickup truck. While they were inside the gas station, 23-year-old Harper Woods resident Romello Johnson allegedly was seen parking a white BMW X5 directly behind the pickup.

According to law enforcement, Johnson entered and paused inside the gas station doorway. Southfield Chief of Police Elvin Barren said Brown Jr. produced a handgun from his waistband, began shooting at Johnson and hit a bystander in the arm. Barren said Johnson then produced a firearm from his jacket and returned fire, while also shooting at Dozier. Dozier pulled a handgun from his waistband and returned fire, Barren said.

Brown Jr. allegedly continued to fire his gun while leaving the gas station. During this time, a fourth unidentified shooter emerged from the white BMW X5 and fired at Dozier and Brown Jr. A bystander who was attempting to flee the gas station in his black pickup truck was shot in the upper abdomen by Brown Jr., Barren said.

All involved fled the scene in various directions.

Both bystanders injured in the shooting were transported to Providence Hospital. Both have since recovered from their injuries.

None of the men involved in the shooting were injured, according to police. It is unknown how many shots were fired.

The investigation reportedly found that the men are part of opposing criminal groups. Barren said that none of the individuals or the groups they are a part of are affiliated with Southfield.

“Southfield has become a destination, so we get a lot of people that come to our city,” he said. “As a result, it does bring individuals that, unfortunately, seem to do harm to one another, and then they have their conflicts in our city.”

Barren said Southfield law enforcement will continue to investigate and hold people accountable for any crime committed in Southfield.

The fourth shooter has yet to be identified. The Southfield Police Department asks that if anyone has information on this person, that they come forward.

FBI Detroit Acting Special Agent in Charge Reuben Coleman said the agencies involved in the investigation work tirelessly to protect the community. He said one of the top priorities of the FBI is to prevent, investigate and crush violent crime.

“The combined efforts and seamless coordination between our agencies have been instrumental in moving this case forward in hopes of bringing justice to both the victims and families,” Coleman said.

Dozier was arrested at approximately 6:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in Auburn Hills. He was charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of weapons felony firearm, one count of weapons-firearms possession by felon and one count of weapons-carrying concealed. His bond is set at $250,000 cash only with a GPS tether prior to release with home restrictions.

Johnson was arrested at approximately 9:30 p.m., Jan. 11 in Detroit. He was charged with one count of weapons-carrying concealed, one count of weapons-firearm possession by felon and one count of weapons felony firearm. His bond is set at $50,000 with a GPS tether prior to release.

Brown Jr. was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. Jan. 21 in Mount Clemens. He was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of weapons felony firearm, one count of weapons-firearms possession by felon and one count of weapons-carrying concealed. His bond was denied.

The 46th District Court records did not list an attorney for Brown Jr. or Johnson. Dozier’s attorney, Adam Clements, did not respond before press time when contacted for comment.

One of the bystanders who was injured in the shooting was present at the press conference. He declined to provide comment and wished to remain unidentified.

The entities involved in this investigation of events include the Southfield Police Department; FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force; FBI Detroit Violent Crime Task Force; FBI Macomb Gang and Violent Crime Task Force; Michigan State Police; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Detroit; Oakland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team; Southfield SWAT; and the Oakland County Auto Theft Unit.