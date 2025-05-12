Man convicted in connection to high-end home invasions

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published May 12, 2025

Ignacio Ruiz-Saldias

METRO DETROIT — A man linked to a transnational gang suspected in a series of affluent home break-ins across Michigan has been convicted on charges.

On April 23, Chilean national Ignacio Ruiz-Saldias, 29, was found guilty of one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony; and three counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree home invasion, a 15-year felony; for his role in various home invasions across Michigan.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Ruiz-Saldias is the first defendant tried in Oakland County with ties to a South American theft ring that he said targeted eight homes in Oakland Township and Rochester Hills, as well as Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Grosse Pointe and Ada Township, between Feb. 3 and 17.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the highly orchestrated home invasions Saldias participated in typically occurred when the homes were vacant. The gangs used techniques to thwart alarm systems and employed extensive precautions to avoid personal identification on home security camera systems and by forensic analyses of crime scenes. Nessel said losses from similar break-ins in recent years fitting this pattern measure in the millions of dollars as money, jewelry, high-value items and safes have been stolen from affected properties.

“These home invasions were not random – they were deliberate, highly organized, and had a significant impact on the families and communities involved,” Nessel said in a statement. “I am grateful to the jury, as well as the FORCE Team and task force who made this conviction possible. We will continue to work together to protect Michigan residents and hold accountable any individuals connected to these sophisticated criminal enterprises.”

Ruiz-Saldias and four other defendants were arrested in March 2023 in Carmel, Indiana. Through cooperation between law enforcement in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, similarities were discovered in home invasions, and criminal cases were made against the defendants.

Ruiz-Saldias was charged while in custody at the Hamilton County Jail in Hamilton County, Indiana, where he was convicted on separate home invasion-related charges.

“I am proud of the teamwork and the effort that brought this case to a close with a conviction,” Bouchard said in a statement. “I hope it sends a clear message to the transnational gangs that there are consequences for criminal behavior in Oakland County.”

At press time, three additional defendants were in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition to Oakland County to face charges.

Bouchard said previously that these transnational crime groups are made up of individuals from South American countries. He said Oakland County is now on their radar. Bouchard said they are believed to have entered the country in one of two ways, either illegally across the southern border or through the Visa Waiver Program.

He said they purchase fake identification and often overstay their visa and cancel their return date. They also are known to establish residency in the areas they are targeting. They do this through fraudulent housing applications or Airbnb, he said in a past report.

Ruiz-Saldias was scheduled to be sentenced June 16 by Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe. His attorney, Scott Kozak, declined to comment at press time.