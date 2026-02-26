Macomb County Animal Control launches ‘Martha’s Mutts’

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published February 26, 2026

MACOMB COUNTY — Macomb County Animal Control, in partnership with the Martha T. Berry Foundation, officially launched the Martha’s Mutts Puppy Love Social at the Martha T. Berry medical care facility on Feb. 13.

Martha’s Mutts connects adoptable dogs from Macomb County Animal Control with residents of the medical care facility, offering opportunities for interaction that support emotional health while helping shelter dogs gain positive exposure. Organizers said the residents enjoy comfort and connection, while the dogs benefit from socialization, attention and increased adoption potential.

“At its core, Martha’s Mutts is about bringing people and animals together,” Jeff Randazzo, director of Macomb County Animal Control, said in a press release. “These visits support residents’ emotional well-being while giving our dogs the interaction they need to succeed in finding permanent homes.”

The program addresses social isolation, encourages interaction among residents and creates meaningful experiences that support overall well-being. It also raises awareness of adoptable dogs and demonstrates the value of collaboration between animal welfare and senior care organizations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Macomb County Animal Control on this meaningful initiative,” Karen Bathanti, chair of the Martha T. Berry Foundation, said in the release. “The smiles we saw today reinforced what we already believed: positive moments, comfort and companionship can come from unexpected and wonderfully furry places.”

For more information about Martha’s Mutts, adoption opportunities or volunteer involvement, contact Macomb County Animal Control at (586) 469-5115.To see all the animals available for adoption, visit MacombAdopts.org.