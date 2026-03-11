Defendants from Detroit, Roseville facing narcotics charges following SET searches

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 11, 2026

Andre Felton

Arerei Felton

Vancleave

ROSEVILE/DETROIT — Three people are facing narcotics charges after the Macomb County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team executed search warrants at homes in Roseville and Detroit.

On Feb. 26, the SET, which comprises detectives from both the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren Police Department, executed search warrants at homes in the 26300 block of Belanger Street in Roseville, which is near Hayes and Frazho; and the 19900 block of Bloom Street in Detroit and the 19900 block of Moenart Street in Detroit, which are both near Mound Road and Outer Drive.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, detectives seized approximately 20 grams of crack cocaine; approximately 2 grams of fentanyl; approximately 9 grams of diazepam; multiple scales and packaging materials; $3,026 in U.S. currency and a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Three individuals were arrested.

Arerei Felton, 50, of Roseville, was arraigned on two counts of controlled substance possession less than 50 grams, a 20-year felony; one count of deliver/manufacture of a schedule 4 controlled substance, a four-year felony; and one count of maintaining a drug house, a high-court two-year misdemeanor. He was also charged as a second habitual offender.

Bionka Vancleave, 35, of Detroit, was arraigned on two counts of controlled substance possession less than 50 grams, a 20-year felony, and one count of delivery/manufacture of a schedule 4 controlled substance, a four-year felony. She was also charged as a fourth habitual offender.

Both were arraigned in the 39th District Court in Roseville. Their bonds were set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Additionally, Andre Felton, 45, of Detroit, was arraigned in the 37th District Court in Warren on one count of controlled substance possession less than 25 grams, a four-year felony, and one count of maintaining a drug house, a high-court misdemeanor. He was also charged as a third habitual offender.

According to the press release, Andre Felton allegedly was distributing narcotics in and around Warren. Jennifer Putney, communications manager for the Sheriff’s Office, said Arerei Felton and Andre Felton are brothers.

Andre Felton was given a $20,000 cash or surety bond, with no 10%. If released, he will be required to wear a GPS tether.

Stanley Szott, attorney for Arerei Felton; and George Birch, defense attorney for Bionka Vancleave; both declined to comment. Andre Felton did not have an attorney listed in court records at press time.

Arerei Felton and Vancleave are scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. March 11 and a preliminary exam on March 18, both in front of 39th District Court Judge Kathleen Tocco. Andre Felton is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:45 a.m. March 10 in front of 37th District Court Judge Suzanne Faunce.

The SET was assisted by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, the Detroit Police Department’s Major Violators Unit and the Warren Police Department.