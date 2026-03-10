Roseville 19-year-old charged with producing, sharing child sexually abusive material

Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 10, 2026

Jansen

ROSEVILLE — A 19-year-old is facing charges for allegedly manufacturing and distributing child sexually abusive material following an investigation.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, Macomb Area Computer Enforcement detectives, the Sheriff’s Enforcement Team and the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Flanagan Street, north of Common Road and west of Groesbeck Highway in Roseville.

Following the search, Daniel Jansen, 19, was taken into custody without incident, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the press release, detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that videos and images containing child sexually abusive material were being uploaded and shared by the suspect as recently as Feb. 24.

Multiple pieces of evidence were seized from the home and are under forensic review, the release states.

Jansen was arraigned March 2 in the 39th District Court in Roseville. He is facing two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, a 25-year felony and a Tier II offense under the Sex Offender Registry Act; two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony; and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13, defendant 17 years of age or older), a 15-year felony and a Tier III offense under the Sex Offender Registry Act;.

Jansen’s bond was set at $1 million cash or surety with no 10%. If released, he is required to wear a GPS tether, have no contact with the victim or anyone under 17 years of age and he cannot return to his residence.

Jansen is scheduled for a preliminary exam March 18. In a statement, Sarah Kennedy Coaster, Jansen’s attorney, said these are very serious charges that will be met with an equally serious defense.