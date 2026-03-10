Child found in impounded vehicle; father arrested

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 10, 2026

EASTPOINTE — In a post to Facebook Feb. 28, the Eastpointe Police Department announced that officers had been called earlier that day to a local tow yard where a 13-month-old child had been found in an impounded vehicle.

The child was alive and being medically evaluated at the time of the post, while the Police Department coordinated with local agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s impounding, since it was not a vehicle that the Eastpointe police had on record prior to the report.

On March 4, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Orlander Murnell Linson, 35, of Detroit, with second-degree child abuse, and child abuse — leaving child in vehicle resulting in physical harm. He is accused of abandoning the vehicle at approximately 3:30 a.m. Feb. 27 in front of a residence in the 20600 block of Damman Street in Harper Woods, leaving his child inside. Harper Woods police, dispatched for reports of an abandoned vehicle, did not see anyone inside the vehicle and impounded it, according to Worthy.

The child’s mother had reported the child missing Feb. 28, and the investigation brought Detroit police to the lot in the 22700 block of Lexington Street in Eastpointe where the vehicle had been impounded after it was abandoned.

Linson was arraigned March 4 in 32A District Court in Harper Woods, where he was given a $100,000 cash or surety bond with a GPS tether. At press time, his probable cause conference was scheduled for March 11. Defense attorney Charles Oliver Longstreet II said in an email March 6 that he could not comment yet.

“It is too early in the defense investigation for me to provide a comment at this time. My client has a constitutional right to the presumption of innocence, and we ask that the public withhold judgment until all the facts of the case are revealed,” Longstreet II stated.