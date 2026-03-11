Investigation finds no wrongdoing by Roseville officers during shooting

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 11, 2026

Waldrep

ROSEVILLE — An investigation by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office turned up no wrongdoing on behalf of Roseville police officers during a shooting that occurred in January.

Police responded at around 5 p.m. Jan. 23 to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 26600 block of Kathy Street in Roseville.

A press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the suspect, Daniel Liam Waldrep, 30, of Roseville, who was intoxicated and armed, allegedly forced entry into the residence and injured his 25-year-old wife when the door frame broke and struck her.

She was able to escape to a neighbor’s home before officers arrived.

According to police, Waldrep fired a high-powered rifle at officers from inside the home through a closed window, prompting officers to return fire and strike him, which stopped the shooting.

Esther Wolfe, communications director for the Prosecutor’s Office, said a police report indicated he was struck three times in the left bicep.

Waldrep is facing four counts of assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison; six counts of felony firearm, a two-year felony to be served consecutively; one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, both five-year felonies; one count of attempted disarming of a peace officer involving a firearm, also a five-year felony; one count of assault, resisting or obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony; and one count of domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Waldrep is also facing a habitual offender third-offense notice. His bond was set at $2 million cash or surety. He was lodged in the Macomb County Jail at press time.

One Roseville officer was wounded in the head and was transported to a local hospital. According to an update from the department, the officer was released from the hospital at around 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

The investigation was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office. In a March 2 press release, the Sheriff’s Office stated that it found no wrongdoing on the part of the Roseville officers.

“Following a thorough investigation, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office found no evidence to support criminal charges against the Roseville Police officers involved,” the release states. “The use of force upon Waldrep was consistent with the training and applicable Michigan laws.”

At a probable cause conference Feb. 11, Waldrep was ordered to undergo a competency exam. His next court date is April 15.

Waldrep’s attorney, Catherine O’Meara Bolden, did not return a request for comment.