Johnny Menifee retires after 30 years of service with Southfield Fire Department

At a retirement party for Southfield Fire Department Chief Johnny Menifee, Southfield Police Department Chief Elvin Barren presented him with a Chief’s Award, recognizing him for his dedication to selflessly serving the community.

Photo provided by the City of Southfield

By: Kathryn Pentiuk | Southfield Sun | Published April 3, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — Johnny Menifee recently announced his retirement as the chief of the Southfield Fire Department.

After 31 years “and some change,” Menifee officially retired for the second and final time on March 6.

“When I reflect back, everything that I ever wanted to do was about service,” Menifee said. “I was lucky enough to find a career that filled that tank for me, of serving others. It just makes you feel good to help others.”

After a brief retirement a little over a year ago, Menifee returned to his role as chief.

He said that now was the time to make his retirement final.

“I always felt if I don’t set a date, there won’t be a date,” Menifee said. “There’s other things in my life I want to do and want to get accomplished. I thought this was the right time to make that transition.”

He looks forward to traveling more, spending time with his family, enjoying sunsets and working on classic cars.

After starting as a fire cadet in 1993, Menifee rose through the ranks, working his way up to the position of chief in 2016.

Menifee worked in various roles during his career, including as a firefighter, a paramedic, and as a lieutenant. Through his years of dedication of service to the Southfield and Lathrup Village communities, he has maintained the “SEA” method, which means to “Serve, Elevate and Educate.”

Menifee holds a bachelor’s degree in public safety studies from Sienna Heights University and a master’s degree in information technology, with a focus on homeland security and emergency management, from Eastern Michigan University.

He completed staff and command executive officer training with honors and has served as a guest instructor at the university level.

In 2020, Menifee was sworn in as the first African American fire chief to serve as the president of the Southeastern Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs by state justice Kyra Harris Bolden. He was also the first chief from the Southfield Fire Department to serve as its president.

Although he is now a retired fire chief, Menifee will still serve as president until his term is up next year and plans to remain active in the firefighting community.

The Southeastern Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs works to promote improvements in fire prevention and life safety, fire suppression, emergency medical services and emergency-related services.

“This moment is bittersweet because while we honor his legacy, we also bid farewell to a man who’s been the heartbeat of the Southfield Fire Department for over three decades,” said Melissa Medici, who is Southfield’s city health services manager, at Menifee’s retirement party March 6 in the meeting room at the Southfield Public Library.

Medici listed off some of Menifee’s many accomplishments for the Southfield Fire Department, including the acquisition of new engines, state-of-the-art equipment, facility updates and training programs.

Southfield Police Department Chief Elvin Barren was also in attendance at Menifee’s retirement party.

“You can tell by the photos we spend a lot of time together,” said Barren, who commended Menifee for his great leadership and presented him with a Chief’s Award. “We’re (going to) make sure this man is respected for the work that he’s put in over 30 years of service.”

Southfield Mayor Ken Siver commended the friendship between the two chiefs.

“The relationship, I don’t think, has ever been better between the leadership of the Police Department and the FireDepartment, and that’s because of the two of you,” Silver said. “I mean, it takes a team, and as you know, this is about first responders. That’s really, really critical that there is that dialogue, that there is that interaction, so I credit you. You’ve been tremendous partners.”

Although Menifee described his retirement as an “emotional rollercoaster,” he said that his career has been a “tremendous ride.”

“I’m very honored and grateful and thankful for the opportunity to serve the citizens for that long,” he said. “I consider it an honor and a privilege, not a right. … It’s been very fulfilling, personally, and professionally, for me.”

He added that he still plans to serve and mentor the community, but his role will be a little different now.

Antonio Macias III, the city’s deputy fire chief, will serve as Southfield’s acting chief until a permanent replacement is found.

For more information on the Southfield Fire Department, visit www.cityofsouthfield.com/departments/fire-department.

To learn more about the Southeastern Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, visit https://michiefs.org/SMAFC.