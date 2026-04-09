Hundreds of people attend No Kings protest in Lathrup Village

Protesters line up at the roadway in front of Lathrup Village City Hall for the No Kings Protests on March 28.

Photo by McKenna Golat

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 9, 2026

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LATHRUP VILLAGE — Nearly 400 people gathered in Lathrup Village on March 28 to participate in the national No Kings protest.

The No Kings protests are a series of demonstrations organized nationwide of people opposing actions taken by President Donald Trump’s administration. The protests that took place on March 28 composed the third such protest.

Karen Hodge was the organizer of the No Kings protest in Lathrup Village. She said the people that attended the protest were there to show that no one is above the law, and that they are opposed to the policies put out by the Trump administration.

“Lathrup Village is a pretty democratic city,” she said. “I think there is a lot of dissatisfaction with the Trump administration among Lathrup Village residents.”

Hodge said the city of Lathrup Village has shown support by allowing the protest to take place in front of City Hall.

Lathrup Village Mayor Bruce Kantor shared comment on the No Kings protest via email.

“I was thrilled to see almost 400 people attend the No Kings Protest that took place at city hall. Whether it is writing a representative, providing public comment at a meeting, or carrying a sign at a protest, using first amendment rights to express an opinion is crucial to affecting change in democracy. So much change has been initiated in our country via protesting and I was proud to see so many residents of Lathrup Village peacefully stand up for their beliefs.”

Lathrup Village resident Dan Gilleran said these protests show that the public wanst to send a message out that it does not agree with policies put out by the Trump administration.

“It’s doing damage to our country and destroying our institutions,” he said.

Gilleran said democracy works by getting out and letting your voice be heard.

The Southfield Sun reached out to the White House Press Office for comment regarding No Kings. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson sent the following response.

“The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them.”

The Southfield Sun reached out to the Oakland County Republican Party for comment as well. They had yet to send a response at press time.