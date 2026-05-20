Cities will honor fallen veterans with Memorial Day parades, ceremonies

The Eastpointe parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society building.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 20, 2026

The 2026 Roseville Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. May 25 at Roseville High School. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

ROSEVILLE/EASTPOINTE — Community members are invited to remember the fallen on Memorial Day.

Roseville and Eastpointe will hold separate Memorial Day parades, both scheduled on the holiday, which is May 25.

The 2026 Roseville parade will begin at 10 a.m. from Roseville High School, 17855 Common Road, travel east along Common and conclude at Roseville City Hall with a ceremony honoring Roseville’s fallen service members. The address to City Hall is 29777 Gratiot Ave.

The Roseville Memorial Day Parade Committee recently announced its grand marshal as Monica Notaro, national anthem singer for the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings, and veteran grand marshal Paul Martinez, who is a 1981 Roseville High School graduate and U.S. Marine.

The Eastpointe parade will begin at 11 a.m. from the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society, 16600 Stephens Road, and travel east to Spindler Park, 19400 Stephens Road, where a program will take place on the city’s “showmobile.” Staging for participants will start at 10 a.m. on parade day. The Eastpointe Memorial Day parade is organized by the Association of Community, Fraternal, & Veterans Organizations.