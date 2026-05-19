Community bands together for Memorial Day

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published May 19, 2026

Boy Scout Troop 125 carries a flag down Adams Road during a past parade. Photo provided by the Memorial Day Parade of Fallen Heroes

ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS — This year’s Memorial Day celebration will honor the fallen veterans of the Rochester area with events in Rochester and Rochester Hills.

The city of Rochester will kick off the holiday by hosting a Memorial Day event at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Mount Avon Cemetery, 400 Sixth St. The morning will include music, opening remarks by Rochester Mayor Debbie Jones, a lowering of the flag by Rochester Police Lt. Keith Harper, a prayer by Rev. Sarah B.H. Helferich, a speech by 52-3 District Court Judge Laura Polizzi, laying of the wreath and more.

“We’re honoring those that have passed in the military, so, to me, this is one of the most important holidays to celebrate,” said Jones. “Just to have that time to remember them and why we can be standing here today, because of the sacrifices they made and the impact on their families and those that they leave behind. The wounds are on the whole family.”

This year’s Memorial Day Parade of Fallen Heroes will begin right after, at 9:30 a.m., at Mount Avon Cemetery, finishing at Veterans Memorial Pointe in Rochester Hills. The parade will follow the same route as last year, from First Street to Castell, which turns into Harding, then Harding to south on Livernois, to Avon Road, ending at Veterans Memorial Pointe.

Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation President Maggie Bobitz said the Rochester area has had a longstanding tradition of hosting a parade on Memorial Day.

It was organized for many years by John and Mary Modetz, along with co-chair Terri Williams. However, it fell by the wayside several years ago and was resurrected in 2022.

Today, the Rochester Regional Chamber Foundation facilitates the parade on behalf of local municipalities, including Rochester and Rochester Hills.

Memorial Day, Bobitz said, is a great time to pause and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives to protect our freedom.

“We do this to honor our fallen heroes who gave their most significant thing to us, their lives, for us to be able to live like we do here in this country. We want to be able to honor them,” she said.

“We encourage people to take time out of their busy schedules that weekend to attend and celebrate with us.”

Following the parade, the city of Rochester Hills will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Pointe, 1015 S. Livernois Road.

The day’s celebrations will conclude with hot dogs at the Rochester Fire Department 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by calling (248) 651-4470.

In case of inclement weather and/or the cancellation of the parade, Rochester’s events will move indoors to the mausoleum and then the Rochester Fire Station.

For more information, visit www.rrc-mi.com or call (248) 651-6700.